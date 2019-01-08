By now, Season 23 Bachelor Colton Underwood asking out Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman via a viral video feels like ancient history. Since Colton and Aly ended their semi-public relationship in 2017, he had a weekend fling with Bachelor contestant Tia Booth, went on Becca Kufrin's Bachelorette season and then Bachelor in Paradise, and is now ABC's new Bachelor. With her ex fully immersed in the spotlight, is Aly Raisman watching The Bachelor?

ICYMI, Colton was a player for the Oakland Raiders when Aly returned from a victorious stint at the 2016 Summer Olympics and soon learned about a video Colton had released to catch her attention. In what became a viral clip, the athlete asked Aly out, having a connection to her through his old NFL teammate Andrew East, who's married to former U.S. gymnast Shawn Johnson. After seeing the video, Aly agreed to a hypothetical date with Colton, and ESPN then reported that the two began secretly dating after first meeting each other in Denver.

Although they became a long-distance couple due to their separate training schedules, Colton and Aly weren't shy about sharing photos of themselves together on Instagram. Despite the fact they were pretty darn cute on social media, news of their breakup first hit the internet in June 2017. At the time, Colton told the Peoria Journal Star, "We’re taking a break right now. We’re still good friends and talk, but all that travel had been a nightmare. It ended fine."

On The Bachelorette, Colton alluded to his time with Aly as his most serious relationship thus far, but he handled the matter gracefully and never badmouthed his ex. Since the season aired, he's remained tight-lipped about Aly, who's a vocal advocate for fellow survivors of former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's sexual abuse. While Colton praised Aly's response to this case, the gymnast has never publicly discussed Colton's role in the Bachelor franchise.

If their breakup was as amicable as Colton suggested, perhaps Aly is watching his Bachelor season as a sign of support, but she clearly doesn't owe Bachelor Nation an explanation of how she feels about the casting. Aly's Olympic teammate Laurie Hernandez revealed in June 2018 that although she "sort of" watched The Bachelorette, she didn't talk to Aly about Colton, perhaps hinting that it's something Aly doesn't even discuss that much with friends. Well, that's understandable. If you're not pining over your ex, is he ever really that much of a conversation topic among you and your friends?

Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Aly may continue keeping her thoughts about Colton to herself, we can probably expect his Bachelor Nation ex Tia to spill her tea on Twitter every once in a while. The Arkansas native now has a new boyfriend, but on Twitter, she's already laughed over a fan comparing her to one of Colton's Season 23 contestants. Colton also seems to be a thing of the past for her, but that doesn't seem like it'll stop her from posting a few funny tweets. More importantly, have she and Aly reached out to each other for a gossip sesh yet?

Season 23 of The Bachelor continues on Monday, Jan. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.