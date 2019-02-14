Life is endlessly weird. One day, you're just minding your own business going to work and suddenly you find out Prince Harry is getting married. The next thing you know, you're endlessly invested in Meghan Markle, the new Duchess of Sussex, her story, career, and family. That somehow leads you down a rabbit hole of looking at George and Amal Clooney photographs from the royal wedding. Today, Clooney is challenging the press and Meghan's family for talking about her so negatively and her father, Thomas Markle Sr., isn't having it. Thomas Markle's reaction to George Clooney defending Meghan is all over the place, but what else is new when it comes to him? Elite Daily reached out to Thomas' team for comment but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Let me bring you up to speed on the most recent drama. Ever since Meghan and Harry announced their engagement, Thomas Markle has been acting strangely. He originally staged paparazzi pictures for money prior to his daughter's wedding which is one of the defining pillars in this dramatic story. Thomas ultimately did not make it to their big day (thanks to a sudden reported heart attack and other health complications) and has since spun a narrative suggesting Meghan is a neglectful, dismissive daughter who has "ghosted" him. Most recently, Thomas released a private letter Meghan reportedly wrote to him after her wedding that has since been shared across multiple media outlets.

This breach of trust did not sit right with her friend George.

Clooney addressed the letter at a recent press panel for his new show Catch-22 where People magazine reports the Ocean's 11 actor said Meghan has been "vilified." He said, "She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it's history repeating itself. And we've seen how that ends."

Regarding the letter, Clooney reportedly said, "I can't tell you how frustrating it is to see that. You're taking a letter from a daughter to a father and broadcasting it everywhere. She's getting a raw deal there, it's irresponsible. I'm sort of surprised by that."

Apparently, Thomas Markle caught wind of Clooney's remarks and — surprise, surprise — has his own feelings. According to TMZ, Thomas agrees the press has been unfair to Meghan, but took Clooney's statements about the letter personally. TMZ reports Thomas thinks Clooney should "do a little research before he talks about Meghan and her father."

Right.

The Daily Mail shared the reported letter, which pleads with Thomas to be rational, fair, and communicate with Meghan. It opens with the statement,

It is with a heavy heart that I write this, not understanding why you have chosen to take this path, turning a blind eye to the pain you're causing ... Your actions have broken my heart into a million pieces — not simply because you have manufactured such unnecessary and unwarranted pain, but by making the choice to not tell the truth as you are puppeteered in this. Something I will never understand.

Fortunately, Clooney is just one of the many friends that have popped up to support Meghan publicly. Five anonymous friends of hers recently spoke to People magazine reiterating Thomas is exaggerating the circumstances with Meghan and lying to the press about his attempts to get a hold of her.

All I can say is you know you're in a bad way when even George Clooney can't reason with you.