Thomas Markle might want to rethink his approach to mending his relationship with his daughter Meghan. Buzz around Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's decision to step back from their senior roles as royals has finally started to simmer down, but now Thomas is speaking out, causing more commotion for the couple. Thomas Markle threatened Meghan with more drama if she doesn't contact him, and he just kept the rude comments coming in a new interview.

Meghan and Thomas have been on the outs since before the royal wedding in May 2018, when he was caught staging paparazzi photos. Days before Meghan and Harry walked down the aisle, Thomas told TMZ that he had suffered a heart attack, needed surgery, and therefore was unable to attend the wedding. Since then, Thomas has been outspoken with his criticism of his daughter, and has now even taken it as far as threatening to do monthly interviews until she contacts him.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain on Monday, Jan. 27, Thomas went in on Harry and Meghan, stating they "hurt the queen" and "hurt the royals" with their announcement about their future plans. After saying he's "embarrassed" by Harry and Meghan, Thomas detailed how he's attempted to contact Meghan through her mother, Doria Ragland, and has not had any luck. Well, Thomas, this is probably why.

"I pretty much will give an interview and wait for 30 days for some kinda answer back," Thomas shared. "If I don't get one back, then I'll try another interview. That's about the only shot I have ... After this interview, if I don't hear from someone in 30 days then I will try again."

If this wasn't enough to make viewers cringe, Thomas also said he doesn't think Meghan "is being bullied in any way or any shape because of racism," which he, apparently, thinks he's qualified to speak on as a white man who didn't marry into the royal family.

Watch the truly infuriating interview below.

Good Morning Britain on YouTube

No one who is experiencing bullying at the level Meghan is would appreciate anyone — let alone their own father — discounting their experience. Hopefully Thomas will come to his senses and give it a rest with the public interviews.