Pardon my French, but can you believe this guy? Meghan Markle's half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. might not give the Duchess of Sussex as much sh*t as her half-sister Samantha or her dad, Thomas Markle Sr., but he's definitely taken his turn. He, like his father and sister, has repeatedly stated how neglectful Meghan has been to everyone in her bloodline since her engagement and has gone out of his way to drag her in the press. In a plot-twist (or strategic move) Thomas Markle Jr. invited Meghan to his wedding making fans everywhere groan, "Come onnn!"

According to The Daily Mail, Markle Jr., 52, proposed to his girlfriend Darlene Blount, 38, prior to New Year's Eve near their home in Oregon. Reportedly, he threw a NYE party to celebrate. He and Blount intend to host their wedding in Reno or Las Vegas, Nevada where Markle Jr. joked he plans to dress up like Elvis and skydive into the ceremony. But, all kidding aside, he also hopes Meghan and Harry pop by their wedding to reunite with his family. (Right. Sure.)

Markle Jr. told The Daily Mail, "Absolutely, I think our wedding will bring the family closer together," adding, "It’s hopeful that if Meghan and Harry came and my father, Meghan and Harry could spend some time together with him and that would be good."

This has been Meghan's family's unified mantra: "Talk to Dad, Meg." But, it usually comes with a lot more nasty remarks, passive-aggressive digs, and weird tweets. Take the note Thomas Markle Jr. wrote to Prince Harry prior to his wedding to Meghan, for example. In it, Markle Jr. straight up encouraged the Duke of Sussex to "get out" while he still could. In his note, Markle Jr. wrote,

It's not too late. Meghan Markle is obviously not the right girl for you. As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history... I'm confused why you don't see the real Meghan that the whole world now sees, Meghan's attempt to act the part of a princess like a below C average Hollywood actress is getting old.

He also added blows calling Meghan a jaded, shallow, and conceited woman who "will make a joke of you [Harry] and the royal family heritage." Elite Daily reached out to Kensington Palace previously for comment about Markle Jr.'s letter, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

But hey, now he wants her at his own wedding! Isn't life funny?!

Markle Jr. told The Daily Mail, "[The wedding] would be a perfect time for Meg to get together with my dad – who is her father as well – and just put all the past behind everybody and move on and be a closer family again." He added, "My dad would really enjoy that. Possibly it will bring the family closer – especially if everybody shows up."

Here's a hot tip from me to you, Tom. Don't hold your breath. Enjoy Reno.