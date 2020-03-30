This 'Westworld' Theory About Serac's Real Identity Is Simply Mindblowing

Westworld Season 3 brought a new villain to the series, beginning with the introduction of a rival company to Delos Inc, the owners of the Westworld park. The new company was Incite, and the founder, Liam Dempsey Sr., was part of the trailers heading into the show's premiere. But when the show premiered, Dempsey Sr. turned out to be dead, his son, Liam Jr., locked out of the system, and Incite's main program, Rehoboam, controlled by Engerraund Serac. But a Westworld theory about Serac's real identity, got a significant boost in Episode 3, "The Absence of Field." Warning: Spoilers for Westworld Season 3 follow.

The season premiere of Westworld initially introduced Serac as a mysterious unseen figure, who nonetheless inspired fear. Liam Jr. is contacted by him via his assistant Martel, who threatens the kid saying "her employer" has discovered a leak in the company. When Dolores later pushes Liam to tell her about Serac, he insinuates Serac murdered his father because Rehoboam told him Dempsey Sr. was planning to betray the company.

In Episode 2, Serac appears in person, where he tells Maeve Rehoboam has detected Dolores as a threat and they wish Maeve to kill her. But there's a lot that's off with that scene. Fans have questions, trying to understand how Serac recreated Maeve's body without having Delos technology.

HBO

But the idea Serac doesn't exists in the real world got a considerable boost in Episode 3. First, Charlotte's Hale's assistant says he doesn't. No one has seen him, and all records of him have been erased. She compares him to a black hole, someone whose existence can only be inferred by the lines around him.

Those lines show him to be a trillionaire. You don't become the richest man in the world, and no one knows about you. The only person to do that is Dolores, who is a walking, talking computer program who made herself rich by interfacing with other computers.

Taking these clues and adding them together leads to a startling conclusion. Is Serac a computer program? Is he Rehoboam's avatar? The show is nearly halfway through the season, and no one has seen him. Even Hale's meeting with Serac at the end of the episode is through a virtual program placing him in her view via glasses.

One might assume he's elsewhere, at another meeting. But it can't be an accident that so far, no one in the real world has seen Serac, except Maeve and no one is sure if she's in the real world, or a mirror one. Westworld fans are rightly suspicious.