Khloé Kardashian always snaps the cutest pictures and videos of her daughter, True. The tot is constantly on the go now, and while her every move is adorable, it's this video of True playing with a toy Dalmatian that is absolutely precious. Kardashian's Instagram followers were in for quite the treat on Tuesday, March 10, after she posted the sweet clips.

Kardashian had a busy morning, celebrating the birthday of her two BFFs, Malika and Khadijah Haqq, but when it came to playtime with True, the toddler wasn't messing around with her fake puppy. Whatever happened before Kardashian started recording True is unknown, but the reality star clearly had an inkling that her little girl was about to do something cute as can be, so she grabbed her phone and started filming.

True and her pup were minding their own business as they walked down the hallway. When the remote control dog started barking, True adorably leaned over, picked it up and carried it into the next room. Kardashian couldn't help but let out a little laugh as True waddled her way around the house, carrying the Dalmatian with the leash and remote control trailing behind her tiny body. Watch the sweet moment below.

Kardashian hasn't left her fans in the dark when it comes to documenting moments with True since she gave birth to her in April 2018. Whether it's a tender mother-daughter moment, a video of True playing with her cousins, or an adventure they've gone on together, fans can count on Kardashian to give life updates about her little one.

As for what Kardashian has planned for True's 2nd birthday next month, she shared on Twitter: “It was going to be Sesame Street but now she’s obsessed with trolls ever since Stormi’s birthday, so I might have to do a little Hybrid party lol.”

Whatever Kardashian chooses, True's birthday party is sure to be perfect and come with a lot of cute photos to follow.