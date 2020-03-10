Khloé Kardashian loves to celebrate whenever a special occasion arises. On Tuesday, March 10, Kardashian wasted no time writing a sweet message to her long-time BFFs Malika and Khadijah Haqq in honor of their 37th birthday. Khloé Kardashian's birthday tribute to Malika and Khadijah proves just how loyal their friendship is.

Kardashian began her Instagram post by writing how "grateful" she is "to have met" Malika in Khadijah in 1999, and joked that it "could be earlier" but her "memory isn’t the best."

Kardashian's lengthy caption alongside two photos of the three pals continued:

I don’t even want to know where my life would be if I didn’t have you two in it! A 20 plus year friendship is hard to come by and I don’t take this for granted. Thank you. For being you. For being the most wonderfully incredible best friends I could ever ask for. For never judging but always supporting. For the selfless way you both love me and my family! For always being there in any time of need. For always being so understanding. For your forgiving hearts, for your happy souls. For all of the laughter, gossip sessions, love, fights, struggles, successes.

Malika and Khadijah have been through a lot with Kardashian in their 20+ years of friendship. The sisters have been on hand to support Kardashian through so many different phases of her life, including the birth of her daughter, True, and her high-profile romances with exes Lamar Odom and Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian, who recently hosted an adorable baby shower for Malika as they await the arrival of her son, noted in her tribute that the BFFs "have so many new chapters and phases to enter in and out of" and "so much more life to go together."

Khadijah was so moved by Kardashian's post, and replied:

I’m crying! Thank you! Our relationship is something we all cherish. It’s stood the test of time and so much more. You being our backbone, protector and triplet is how God intended our lives to be shared. Simply blessed!

Kardashian also used Malika and Khadijah's birthday as a reason to share some epic throwback photos.

Kardashian, Khadijah, and Malika are definitely bestie goals. It's no wonder why fans love keeping up with their priceless friendship.