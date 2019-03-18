Holy Kris Jenner, Batman. Will this never end? The Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal continues to have Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans in distress. Out of all of the drama and upheavals this family has seen over the years, this one falls into its own special "WTF?" category. As you know, Woods is (was?) best friends with Kylie Jenner, which makes it extremely dramatic that she reportedly kissed Khloé Kardashian's former bae, Tristan Thompson. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashians, Woods, and Thompson's teams for comment on the hookup reports but did not hear back by the time of publication. Fortunately, Malika Haqq's comments about how Khloé Kardashian is doing are positive, which eases fans' minds.

First of all, whose idea was it to put Woods on TV just a week or so after this scandal broke? On March 5, Woods popped up on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk where she revealed her side of the story, which is that Thompson reportedly kissed her — albeit dispassionately. I just feel like there's no way she was actually prepared to talk about this! It's safe to assume she wanted to set the record straight or clear the air, but still.

Girl, haven't you been around this family long enough to know you don't jump on national television in the middle of a major scandal? The protocol is: wait, wait, and then wait some more until Kris Jenner tells you what to do. Obvi.

Well, Woods didn't take that advice and decided to go ahead with the interview, anyway. Khloé's ride or die Haqq just couldn't let this go by without weighing in. Haqq took to social media prior to Woods' interview when reports began circulating saying Woods claimed to be "blackout drunk" when she hooked up with Thompson. Haqq posted a quote on Instagram that said, "The most important promise you can keep is a promise to yourself," which prompted one fan to praise her for always being open and honest with Khloé. Haqq responded by writing:

I've been wrong before and I'll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn't make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain self pity and save face. No one in my life would condone that coward like behavior.

Elite Daily reached out to Woods' team previously for comment on Haqq's comments, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Wooo! Nothing like blaming someone for using excuses and calling them a "coward" to make your point. We hear you loud and clear, Malika. Woods later told Jada Pinkett Smith she was drunk but not black-out drunk.

Over the weekend of March 17, Haqq answered a few questions about her bestie's state of mind now after all this dramz. She told Entertainment Tonight that Koko is "doing really good." (Phew!) Haqq also touched on the strength of her own relationship with Khloé and spoke about how she will continue to be there for her through thick and thin. "We're a duo that's really tough to come by, but we are blessed to have each other and we build off of that," she said.

Haqq went on:

We can tell each other when either one is right or wrong, but no matter what we just stick together. That is all that really matters to us. When you have someone who has your back no matter what, it's like a family member. You know how your mother was like, 'You're in trouble, you're wrong, but I still got your back.' That's the nature of our relationship.

Thanks for taking care of our girl, Malika! Someone keep us posted.