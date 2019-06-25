To say drama follows Khloé Kardashian around is an understatement. Objectively, the reality TV star and Good American founder can't catch a break when it comes to her relationships. Most recently, she and her longterm boyfriend Tristan Thompson broke up after reports surfaced suggesting he cheated on Kardashian for the second time since they started dating. Elite Daily previously reached out to Kardashian and Thompson's teams for comment on the cheating reports but did not hear back by the time of publication. So, this year for her birthday, the video of the Kardashian sisters' birthday messages to Khloé all wish for the same thing: no more drama. For real.

On June 27, 2019, Khloé turns 35 years old. Strangely enough, her birthday video only features three of her five siblings. Kim, Kourtney, and Kylie Jenner all made a special appearance to wish their KoKo a happy birthday and share some of their favorite things about her. (Oh yeah, that mime Pierre made an appearance, too.)

Kim kicked things off playfully telling Khloé that in honor of her birthday, she decided to rock her sister's favorite hairstyle (which is apparently a sleek bob). "Happy birthday to my favorite sister, Khloé," she started. Kim had a hard time narrowing down her favorite memory of Khlo-Money stating: "Every moment I'm with you is a favorite." Kim added,

I honestly wish for this next year for you to be drama free, to be happy, healthy, full of love, and no more bullsh*t. Just fun and carefree. Seriously, stress-free. That's all I want for you.

Kylie piped in from some lush outdoor location and took time away from swimming to share a birthday message, too. "You are such a bright light in this world," she said. "There will never be another you. You truly are so special ... I've looked up to you all my life and I still do. I love you so much."

Khloé's biggest sister Kourtney initially joked she had no memories of Khloé before she was 16 years old, but after that, they became soulmates. She took a minute to rattle off all of the famous duos she compares herself and her little sister to, including Thelma and Louis, Lucy and Ethel, Suzanne and Jane, and peanut butter and jelly. "I love you so much, happy happy birthday," she added.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

This is the second birthday video of this kind, the first being for Kourtney on her 40th. Usually, the family goes around and posts a bunch of photos of the sibling celebrating on Instagram and shares some sort of touching caption, too. Plus, y'know, those gigantic Kardashian/Jenner-themed parties...

Fans are naturally keeping their eyes open to see how Khloé herself celebrates this year as she welcomes in the big 3-5. My guess is the celebration will include Kris Jenner in a blonde wig, one of those cakes you smash open with a hammer, and a black and white photo booth.

Happy birthday, Khloé from me, Kim, Kylie, Kourtney, Pierre, and all of your fans!