I'll admit that I'm not much of a YouTube watcher. Ask me to name any big vloggers or comedians on the platform and my mind will usually draw a blank. But today, I watched a video of the Dolan twins creating Fenty Beauty makeup and after cracking up for 20 minutes, I decided I might need to give YouTube another try. Who knew it would be two 19-year-old brothers concocting interesting (very interesting) shades of lipstick that would prompt me to expand my social media landscape? If you like laughing and makeup (hi, everyone), it's a video you definitely need to watch.

The clip starts out with the Dolan twins, whose names I learned are Gray and Ethan, explaining that the video will unroll in three parts. They'll first head to San Francisco where they will then 1. Give two brave souls makeovers in a local Sephora store; 2. Create their own Fenty lipstick shades in the company's lab; 3. Present said lipstick shades to a room full of Fenty executives. Sound funny? Trust me, it is. Let's just say the twins could use some serious lessons on eyeliner application and color blending, but as far as their modeling of their lipsticks go? They've got that part down.

YouTube

First up: the makeovers. Before even heading to San Francisco, Gray says, "I feel really bad for the face of whoever I'm going to do art on," to which Ethan replies, "I wouldn't call it art." Ominous start, no?

YouTube

Once in Cali, the twins head into Sephora where two bare-faced Fenty employees await their new looks. Using only Fenty Beauty products, Gray (who insisted on going by MUA Gray) and Ethan work their magic. Both twins start off well, applying primer all over their clients' faces before then applying foundation. Gray even choses to match two colors of foundation to ensure the hue matches his client's skin tone perfectly. "I'm using the hydrating foundation," he explains. "Not only is your skin getting a nice drink right now, it's going to look very luminous."

YouTube

From there, both brothers move onto eyeliner, which absolutely proves to be the most difficult part of both makeup looks. (Same.) Both attempt winged liner and while they make valiant efforts, neither completely succeeds. Ethan's job is so choppy, he decides he can just try and cover up his mistakes with more foundation. If only.

YouTube

Where Ethan does succeed, however, is in the eyebrow department. he claims he tweezes Gray's brows, which has given him some good practice.

YouTube

Both twins finish off their looks with a lip color, with Ethan opting for a bright pink option and Gray going for something a bit deeper and darker. "I'm MUA Gray and I'm using the Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint. Pucker up!" he told his client. "I just don't want to get it on your teeth."

YouTube

The looks are received as you might expect: with equal parts laughter and approval.

YouTube

For two guys who never wear makeup, they did a decent job!

Next up: part two, creating their own custom lipstick hues at the Fenty lab. Upon walking in, the twins see a bunch of beakers filled with existing shades like Violet, Marigold, Periwinkle, and Pink, as well as heating appliances and lipstick molds.

YouTube

The brothers decide that they will each create their own shade along with a shade that they would create together. For their joint hue, they decide to combine Violet and Pink for a super bright and cheery purple. This, they note, is called The Dolan Twins' Purple Shade Stick For Your Lips. I don't think lipstick naming is their calling, either.

YouTube

For his own shade, Gray decides to combine a dark olive green with Marigold to create a dusty green hue. After unsuccessfully removing it from the mold (it is instead dug out and smooshed into a bullet), Gray swatches the color on his hand. "This right here is my shade. It is a matte green that I like to call Spinach Mango," he said once it was finished. "My greatest inspiration is Halloween. I used Pumpkin Orange and Goblin Green. I'm naming this Clementine Celery. No, Haunted Green by MUA Gray."

YouTube

As for Ethan's shade? He decides to go balls to the wall and mix every single color to create a dingy gray. "I was going for something very bold yet understated. It's not too obnoxious but it's far from basic." It's name? Muted Rainbow. Weirdly, it's a hue I could see selling.

YouTube

With their lipsticks created, it's time for the twins to head into a meeting with four Fenty executives to pitch their mini collection.

YouTube

They both model one other's hues on their bottom lips, saving their top lips for their joint hue. After getting grilled about packaging differentiation, shade diversity, and whether or not the hues will appeal to a wide audience, the twins are finally released.

YouTube

Watch the video for yourself to see how they did — their pitch might surprise you (and it'll definitely entertain you).