BTS knows their ARMYs are loyal AF. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are also aware that not everyone is a fan of them. Actually, some people straight-up hate on them non-stop. But BTS doesn't let the negativity that comes with being the biggest boy band in the world affect them. This video of RM calling out BTS' haters proves they choose positivity.

In the past few years, BTS has swept the nation with their vocals, amazing dance choreography, and all around charm. Their appearance at the 2019 Grammys made even non-fans fall in love with them, but some people remain unimpressed, which is fine, as long as you don't spread hate. Sadly, when it comes to some of BTS' critics, that's not the case.

When they made their highly-anticipated appearance at the 2020 Grammys on Sunday, Jan. 26 — where they took the stage with Lil Nas X to perform "Seoul Town Road" — RM addressed their haters.

"Even now ... my ears are really itching because someone is, like, hating on Twitter or anywhere," RM told Entertainment Tonight on the Grammys red carpet. "We have our fans and they purple us and with that, we can get [over] anything."

According to a Twitter user, “ears are itching” is a Korean expression meaning that people believe if your ears are itching or ticklish, "someone is talking sh*t about you."

Watch RM address haters in the clip below, and check out what Twitter users had to say about his sweet quote.

BTS is known for their kindness, and it has rubbed off on their fans. Though their fans were upset in November 2019 after the 2020 Grammy nominations were announced and it was confirmed BTS wasn't up for any awards, many ARMYs chose to tweet messages of hope instead of hate, because it's what the boys would want.

RM's confidence was so clear on stage alongside Lil Nas X and his fellow BTS members on Sunday night. The long-awaited performance had ARMYs going wild on Twitter, and proved to the Recording Academy and viewers all over that BTS are the biggest boy band in the world for a reason.