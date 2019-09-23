If there's one thing I've learned about marriage from watching Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, it's that you should marry a guy who knows his way around a ponytail. No, really. See, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in South Africa on Sept. 22 for their royal tour, and Prince Harry's very first order of business seemed to be attending to his wife's tresses just before a photo opp. Have you seen the video of Prince Harry fixing Meghan Markle's hair? It's incredibly adorable, you guys. I mean, not only did Meghan marry a prince, but it turns out, he's also a one-person glam squad!

Meghan and Harry arrived at Cape Town’s Nyanga Township, where they visited a workshop that provided self-defense classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community. Afterward, they visited the District Six Museum to learn about their work reuniting people relocated during the apartheid. And later, their day will conclude with a community cooking activity with former residents of District Six.

It sounds like a lot, right? And that's only the royal couple's schedule for Day 1 of 10! I don't know about you guys, but I'd need a spa vacay or something to recover from this trip.

Anyhoo, it was while Meghan and Harry were at Nyanga Township, that the whole ponytail-fixing thing went down. And lucky for us, it was all caught on camera.

Take a look:

I just love these two so much!

And BTW, this isn't even the first time Prince Harry has taken on hairdressing duties for his wife. Remember the cute moment during the launch of Meghan's community cookbook back in September 2018 when he attempted to fix her wind-blown locks?

Let's take a trip down memory lane, shall we?

So, so cute!

Meanwhile, I know their royal tour has just started, but according to Vanity Fair reporter Katie Nicholl, Harry and Meghan plan to make a pretty big break from protocol, because of course they do. That's just how they roll.

For starters, according to a source, the duo skipped the traditional red-carpet welcome and headed directly to the women‘s shelter so they could "meet as many South Africans as possible and make a difference where they can."

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

"This isn’t a holiday and they don’t want it to look like one," the source explained. "Their Royal Highnesses want to do some serious work on the ground, particularly at a community level."

Meghan and Harry have also reportedly requested "minimal fuss, formality, and protocol" during the tour, which means we probs won't be seeing much bowing or curtsy-ing. The publication also reported that the pair would like to be addressed by their first names while meeting members of the public.

I think it's pretty cool that Meghan and Harry are taking such a modern, get-down-to-work approach to their royal tour, don't you?

Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson Collection/Getty Images

Looks like Day 1 is already off to a great start based on all the pictures hitting the web so far.