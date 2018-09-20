The Photos Of Doria Ragland With Harry & Meghan At Her Cookbook Event Are So Lovely

The world is having quite a moment when it comes to cookbooks, and I'm not mad about it. Chrissy Teigen recently delighted us with the release of her second cookbook, and I'll be the first one to tell you that I nearly wept with joy. But now there's another cook in the kitchen, and she goes by the name of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's beautiful bride. On Monday, Sept. 17, Markle revealed that she would be releasing a cookbook called Together: Our Community Cookbook, featuring recipes from the women whose lives were impacted by the June 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, and that all of the proceeds would help those affected by the tragedy. Talk about an amazing idea for the sake of an even more incredible cause. And guess what? It gets even more personal, because Markle's mom came to celebrate the release of the book, and these photos of Doria Ragland with Harry and Meghan are making me overwhelmed with happiness.

On Thursday, Sept. 20, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex hosted a party at Kensington Palace (NBD) to celebrate the release of Together: Our Community Cookbook. While I'm sure there were handfuls of very, very important people, Markle's mom, Doria Ragland, reportedly flew in from Los Angeles on Saturday, Sept. 15, and made her first appearance at a royal event since her daughter's wedding back in May.

According to an onlooker, Ragland introduced herself as "Meg's mom" and said that she was "head over heels" with pride, and if that's not the most relatable mom-quote, I don't know what is.

Check out the video below of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and Doria Ragland exiting the vehicle together, looking dressed up to-the-nines:

If you were wondering about their ~lewk~, Entertainment Tonight notes that Markle "donned a black Tuxe top, a black Misha Nonoo skirt, matching heels and a blue jay-colored Smyth peacoat," and that her mom "looked lovely in tan pants that she paired with a yellow top and scarf." I fully concur with all of that.

Look at how happy these three look together en route to the event:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Doria looks like such a proud mother-in-law:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

And Meghan Markle is clearly entertaining her guests and her mom:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even Prince Harry and Doria Ragland make the same hand movements, and if that's not precious, I don't know what is:

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to People magazine, Markle spoke to her guests at the event, saying that the project had been a "tremendous labor of love." In her speech, she reportedly said:

I had just recently moved to London and I felt so immediately embraced by the women of the kitchen. Your warmth and your kindness, and also to be in this city and see in this one small room how multicultural it was ... I felt, on a personal level, so proud to live in a city that can have so much diversity. That there are 12 countries represented in this one small room, is pretty outstanding.

The publication said that the Duke and Duchess then "sat down with the women and their guests, including those from the local community, the Al Manaar Muslim Cultural Heritage Centre and representatives from the book’s publishers Ebury Press to enjoy the freshly-made feast."

Meghan, girl, you've outdone yourself this time. I'm loving just how much hard work you put into this project that supports such a charitable cause. You are, quite frankly, rocking my world right now.

Meghan Markle might be married to royalty, but clearly, she's as down-to-earth as they come. You just can't not love her.