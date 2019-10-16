Prince Harry just proved, once again, he's the most relatable royal. While he never ceases to amaze me, his emotional message about becoming a dad is as real as it gets. This video of Prince Harry crying about fatherhood will melt your heart.

The former military pilot took the podium at the WellChild Awards in London, England, on Oct. 15 and reflected on the past few months. He and Meghan Markle became parents when they welcomed their son, Archie, in May. The WellChild Awards honors the inspiring qualities of the country's seriously ill youth as well as those who are dedicated to helping them, and that mission has never resonated more with Prince Harry than now.

"This year it resonates in a different way as now I'm a father," Prince Harry said as he addressed the crowd and reflected on being an avid supporter of the charity for over a decade. "Last year, when my wife and I attended [the WellChild Awards], we knew that we were going to have a child, no one else knew but we did."

As he fought back tears, Prince Harry went on to share that he remembered "squeezing Meghan's hand so tight during the awards" as they both thought about "what it would be like to be parents one day and more so what it would be like to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time."

The Duke of Sussex continued: "And now talking to all of you as a parent pulls at my heartstrings, in a way I never could have understood, until I had a child of my own. No parent wants to hear that their child will suffer, that they will face extraordinary challenges that will affect them throughout their lives."

Harry and Meghan have been nothing short of doting parents since they welcomed their first child five months ago. The family of three recently returned home from a two-week tour of Africa where Archie made his first official royal engagement.

That's right, at just 4 months old, Archie met with activist Archbishop Desmond Tutu and looked absolutely adorable as he smiled and cooed for the cameras. Already a natural public figure!

Meghan's motherly love was caught on camera during the outing which was filmed for ITV's upcoming documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

In a sneak peek posted on Oct. 14, Harry held tight to Archie as Meghan embraced him and planted a sweet kiss on the top of the baby's head. Be still my heart.

It's not just me who looks at Harry and Meghan and see the love they share. Body language expert Patti Wood shared her thoughts on the two with Elite Daily earlier this month and dissected what their interactions in Africa said about their dynamic.

"Her elbow-wrap hold shows her confident protection," Wood explained about how Meghan held Archie. "Note how he has his arm around her and is looking into her eyes to see her happiness. They are so happy being parents."

There is so much joy in the eyes of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and I can't wait to watch their family grow in the coming months and years!