Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship with the hopes of getting back together, but their show Total Bellas is naturally running behind their current relationship status. As of right now, on the show, Bella and Cena have just broken up and his Today Show interview has just aired. In the most recent episode, we finally get to see the video of Nikki Bella's reaction to John Cena's Today interview where he revealed he wants to have children with her, and Bella's reserved reaction is a bit of a shock. Don't get me wrong, her reaction is definitely sad to watch, but only because she seems numb to the whole situation. You get the feeling she's in disbelief that after all the pain she went through over wanting to be a mom but not wanting to lose Cena, his sudden change of heart is really hitting her hard.

In the episode, Bella says to the camera, "It's kind of confusing right now watching John's interview on the Today show because last we talked, that pretty much was it. If I wanna be a mom, there's no John." In a separate shot, Brie Bella says to her twin, "I just think that in that interview John could've gone two different ways. He could've said, you know, 'This was a beautiful relationship. I learned a lot, but we're going our separate ways.' Or he could say what he did say."

Nikki added, "It's just so weird not seeing him or not talking to him and then seeing him on the Today show and like talking about things. But I love him so much."

Brie chimed in and said, "That's why you gotta to talk to him, Nicole."

The clip ends with Nikki saying, "It's just so hard. I just wanna be a mom."

This is the Today Show interview the Bella twins are referencing.

In the interview, Cena said,

I had my heart broken out of nowhere … or for me it was out of nowhere. Anyone who has experienced that knows it comes with a series of bad feelings … I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work.

Their whole relationship (and breakup) has been seriously complicated. Cena never made things simple for them. When they decided to move in together in 2013, for example, Cena made Bella sign a 75-page agreement about his terms of living together before they could make the leap. Bella signed without thinking twice, which later said in an interview made him feel super guilty. Cena admitted in a March 2018 appearance on the Today Show that he was too stern with Bella. "I was very abrasive and stern and she had to sign this huge, crazy agreement just to come in the front door," he said. She signed the document “totally without question," he said, adding, "And it made me feel super bad." He continued,

Which it should have, but it also made me realize, like, this is one young woman I should not let get out of my life because she says, ‘I’m with you because I love you, here’s proof I would still like to be here.’

So yeah, that's the kind of stuff Bella had to put up with while she was with him. He also didn't want to get married for the longest time, and then he was adamant about not wanting children, so a lot of Bella and Cena's relationship throughout the six years they were together were about Bella getting used to Cena's demands. It's no wonder she drew the line at wanting to have kids, but I can't imagine the frustration and confusion that must've flooded over Bella when she learned that Cena was finally ready to have kids with her.

In an exclusive interview with Elite Daily, Bella admitted that the video left her feeling numb. She didn't want to reveal too much because she wanted to go home to California to sit with her feelings about it all. "It still hasn't sunken in," she said. "I think it's because I've still been in New York, so it's more of a numb feeling." Now, Cena and Bella are working toward reconciliation, going so far as to release a joint statement about their relationship to their fans. The statement, which was obtained by Us Weekly, says,

Nikki Bella and John Cena are working on their relationship and taking it day by day. They appreciate all of their fans and their continued support.

Oy vey, this has been such a roller coaster. John, just give Nikki what she wants, OK? Something tells me she won't be asking you to sign any 75-page agreements.