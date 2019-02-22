Be still, my cold, black heart. It's safe to say that, at this point, you know singer Nick Jonas and actress Priyanka Chopra are madly in love. And you also probably know that he makes the rest of humanity swoon with his voice, right? Well, what if I told you that there's a video of Nick Jonas singing "Shallow" from the hit movie A Star Is Born, and his beautiful wife filmed the whole thing? Because it really exists, and it's really, really good.

In his cover of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s award-winning song, "Shallow," from the film A Star Is Born, 26-year-old Jonas seriously knocks it out of the park. Posting the video on Instagram on Thursday, Feb. 21, Jonas told his fans the reason behind singing this particular song, and it has everything to do with the upcoming 2019 Oscars. "In honor of Oscar weekend… such a beautiful song," Jonas wrote, tagging his bride, Priyanka Chopra, who filmed the clip.

While Jonas' version of "Shallow" is much softer and even somewhat simpler than Gaga and Cooper's original version, it's still so incredibly powerful in its acoustic nature.

Go ahead and give Nick Jonas' cover of "Shallow" a listen below.

Thoughts? Questions? Concerns?

My only thought is, "How in the world does he have such a beautiful voice and is crazy talented on that guitar?" and then the thought after that one is, "How did Priyanka Chopra get so lucky?"

But then I realize that Priyanka Chopra is absurdly talented herself, and she looks like this:

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

So basically, they're both overachievers.

But Jonas isn't the first celeb to cover "Shallow," and many other artists have sung their own versions of the iconic song.

During her Meaning of Life tour on Feb. 16, singer Kelly Clarkson shared a story of working with Lady Gaga for the first time before blessing her audience with her "Shallow" cover.

"Honestly, I remember her first single, we actually did a show together, like combined for some event," she told the audience. "And she is one of the only artists that has ever... she wrote me a handwritten letter saying 'Thank you so much. It was an honor to open for you.' Like, she was the nicest human being ever. Her name is Lady Gaga. Any fans?"

Naturally, there were.

"So, anyway, I've been rooting for her for a while. And this song, I just, I love it," Clarkson said. "It's from the movie that she's nominated for a billion awards for, and I hope she wins. But I thought she and Bradley Cooper did such an awesome job with this song. It's called 'Shallow.'"

Give Kelly Clarkson's version a listen below:

Gaga Daily on YouTube

Can you even deal?

Or maybe you'd prefer to listen to Lea Michele and Darren Criss perform the duet together:

I'm not going to lie, this one gave me major goosebumps.

And let's not forget Alicia Keys and James Corden's hilarious parody of "Shallow" for the Grammys:

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

Sure, the lyrics aren't as... solemn? Soulful? Serious? But you have to admit, it's kind of amazing.

A big thumbs up to Nick Jonas who has officially joined the ranks of singers to cover this beautiful original track.

Well done!