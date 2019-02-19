Kelly Clarkson is just the best. Seriously, when has she ever made anyone mad? Never! Because Kelly Clarkson is an angel! And this angel just did a cover of "Shallow" that will make Lady Gaga weep! (Not that that's hard to do.) The video of Kelly Clarkson singing "Shallow" comes from one of the stops on her current Meaning of Life tour. There's a segment of the show called "A Minute and a Glass of Wine," during which the singer, you guessed, drinks a glass of wine and sings a song. The segment appears to be live-streamed as well, so that's cool.

During a recent performance, Clarkson performed "Shallow" for her audience and it was just wonderful. When introducing the song to her audience, Clarkson said some glowing words about Lady Gaga. She started off by sharing a story of the first time she worked with her back when Gaga released her first single.

"I know there's a lot of competition always with artists in the industry, but there's a lot of us that just dig each other and we really get inspired by each other and what they're doing," she says in the video. "And this chick is amazing. We're really different, but at the same time, we're really similar in the sense that she just loves music and that's why she's doing what she's doing."

She continues,

Honestly, I remember her first single, we actually did a show together, like combined for some event. And she is one of the only artists that has ever... she wrote me a handwritten letter saying 'Thank you so much. It was an honor to open for you.' Like, she was the nicest human being ever. Her name is Lady Gaga. Any fans?

"It's cool just to know that someone that talented is also really nice," Clarkson went on, bringing me all the joy. "So, anyway, I've been rooting for her for a while. And this song, I just, I love it. It's from the movie that she's nominated for a billion awards for, and I hope she wins. But I thought she and Bradley Cooper did such an awesome job with this song. It's called 'Shallow.'"

Listen and weep, my friends.

Gaga hasn't responded to the performance yet, but I'm waiting with bated breath until she does.

Fans of Clarkson and Gaga are in love with the cover.

The "A Minute and a Glass of Wine" segments are being streamed on Facebook Live during Clarkson's shows throughout this tour, so be sure to tune in if you want to continue seeing her do these covers of today's most popular pop songs.

Before "Shallow," she covered Ariana Grande's "God Is A Woman."

We were neither ready, nor deserving.

I don't know about y'all, but I am very here for Clarkson doing these covers. Do "I'll Never Love Again" next, Kelly! Or "Thank U, Next"! Oh, please, please, please do "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored." The world won't know how much we need it until you do it.