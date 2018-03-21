Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, March 21, to promote their film The Spy Who Dumped Me coming out this summer. Part of the interview with DeGeneres included a in-depth conversation about that controversial Bachelor season finale during which Arie Luyendyk Jr. dumped Becca Kufrin not long after their engagement. The women talked about how sh*tty the situation Arie put Becca in was, and the video of Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon on Ellen will make you cry laughing.

I honestly didn't realize how much I needed Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon's friendship in my life until this video. The pair spoke with DeGeneres about how they became friends quickly on set of their film and how they both obsess over The Bachelor. When they started talking about the finale, Kunis and McKinnon mentioned they had no idea the finale was going to be in two parts at first and it almost made them miss one of the two parts. "We would've missed an atomic explosion!!" McKinnon joked. (She's not wrong.) The two apparently have their own theories about why the finale went down the way it did. "She has a theory," Kunis said. "She thinks it was set up."

TheEllenShow on YouTube

DeGeneres contradicted McKinnon's theory with the fact that Becca Kufrin appeared on her show and said it wasn't set up at all, at least from her end. "It was not set up," DeGeneres said. "Becca was on the show and I talked to her about it. It was not set up." Kunis chimed in, "I spoke to Chris about it, the host. It was not set up," and then McKinnon took back her theory right then. (That was easy...)

DeGeneres explained, "[Arie] went there knowing he was going to break up with her and called the producers so they had the cameras ready, but they didn't know what..." Kunis chimed in, "Oh, the producers didn't know?" "The producers knew," DeGeneres added. "But the camera people didn't know, which is why it was split-screen like that the whole time. Wasn't it like a Warhol film?"

And then McKinnon, in a classic McKinnon move, broke into some excellent physical comedy by pretending to hold a camera on her shoulder as if she's one of the camera people filming the uncomfortable breakup.

YouTube

McKinnon goes, "So, these guys are there, and they're just, 'What's going on?! Josh, what's going on?! And they're following to the bathroom and they're crying for Becca! 'Josh, how could he do this to her?' So it was like that?'" Yes, Kate. That's probably what went down. And I love you. DeGeneres and McKinnon did some more impressions of the camera people on the Bachelor finale. McKinnon goes, "Josh, we should stop this!" And DeGeneres goes (with her own invisible camera on her shoulder now), "It's so unfair! She asked him to leave so many times!" McKinnon adds, "Why are we still here Josh?!" Then DeGeneres finishes the bit with, "And we're still filming her crying! He's just staring at her!" Give these two a sitcom together right now.

It's interesting to see that even celebrities think that Bachelor finale was the worst thing ever. Kufrin, who's now slated to be the next Bachelorette, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the breakup scene and commented on Luyendyk's assertion that he had the breakup filmed in order to boost her chances of becoming The Bachelorette. (The guy taking credit for the woman's success, LOL. OK, ARIE.) Kufrin said, "Well, that's news to me! I don't think he ever expected me to be [The Bachelorette], or how everything played out, so that's his side. I don't know." Oh, Arie.

I shall now leave you with this video of Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon playing Speak Out on Ellen (you're welcome):