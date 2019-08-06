Travis Scott is one hell of a romantic and he's gone above and beyond for his girlfriend's birthday this year. You need to see this video of Kylie Jenner's house covered in rose petals. It's absolutely breathtaking.

Kylie Jenner is turning 22 on August 10, but her boyfriend Travis Scott isn't waiting until then to celebrate his girlfriend's big day. On August 5, Scott kicked things off with the most romantic gesture. He covered Jenner's house with thousands of red rose petals.

Jenner took to Instagram to share the sweet over-the-top gesture with her followers. "My house is covered in ROSES! @travisscott and it’s not even my birthday yet!!!!! Omg," she captioned the video of the stunning display. Honestly, I've never seen anything like it and it seems like even some of her friends and fans haven't either.

"Wow just wow," wrote Jenner's somewhat new BFF Sofia Richie along with a hands-raised emoji.

"That man loves you," commented Khadijah Haqq McCray, BFF of Jenner's older sister Khloé Kardashian.

Many fans and friends were also captivated by Jenner and Travis' adorable daughter Stormi throwing petals in the background.

"Storm in the back," wrote singer Madison Beer next to crying emojis.

"Wow! But stormi in the back took the win," replied Jenner's makeup artist Hrush Achemyan.

Scott also sent a card along with the rose petals indicating that he's merely warming up for the big day: "Happy Birthday!!!! We're just getting started. Love you!!!" OMG, I wonder what he's going to do next. It's hard to imagine how he could top such a spectacular display. Do you think he could get down on one knee? It's not like he hasn't spoken about this before.

In July 2019, Entertainment Tonight's source revealed Scott and Jenner are tighter than ever and the two already "discussed marriage" and "their future together."

"Travis has told friends how much he loves Kylie and wants to propose, but he wants to do it the right way," the source said. "Travis doesn't want to rush the process."

In December 2018, Scott told Rolling Stone he plans to tie the knot in due time, but the proposal has got to be done the right way. "We’ll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.” A true romantic. I love it.

Even if Scott doesn't get down on one knee this week, I have a feeling he's going to make her feel so special and so loved. I'm looking forward to what other romantic tricks he's got up his sleeves.

But, Scott isn't the only one making major moves to celebrate the makeup mogul's big day. In fact, Jenner is actually releasing an all-new collection of makeup to mark her 22nd trip around the sun. The line, which drops on August 10 (duh), includes glittery eyeshadows, bronzer, and lipsticks embossed with a money symbol.

"5 f*cking days till my bday & the launch on my BDAY COLLECTION 8/10 @kylieCosmetics," she wrote under a promo photo of herself donning a beautiful pink shade from her eyeshadow palette.

Wow, Jenner and Scott sure know how to bring in a birthday that's not even here yet. I can only imagine what August 10 will be like in the Scott-Jenner household. Please note, on that day I'll be glued to Jenner's Instagram. Byeeee.