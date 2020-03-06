Bonding with your sister is such a special time. It usually happens when sisters are raiding each other's closets, doing each other's hair, or even each other's makeup. Celeb sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner are no different. Just check out this video of Kylie Jenner testing makeup on Kendall. It is peak sister-bonding goals.

On March 5, E! released an exclusive sneak peek of the 18th season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In the teaser, Kylie asked Kendall to help her figure out the beauty looks for the models who will wear the Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Balmain during 2019 Paris Fashion Week. Kendall, being a super sweet sister and super model, was down for the cause... sort of.

"I need to create a look for the models, so since you're a model, I need you here to try to create a look," Kylie said to her sister.

"I love just having a day off with no makeup, so I must really love you for letting you do my makeup for no reason," Kendall replied.

The sisters then walked down memory lane as Kylie got to work on Kendall's makeup.

"Remember when I used to do your makeup, like in high school?" Kylie asked. "No you did not! You're such a liar," Kendall laughed.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

"Kendall, you would ask me to do your makeup sometimes," Kylie said, before Kendall eventually agreed with her.

"More so when I started getting bad skin," Kendall shared. "Do you remember in the carpool line? And when we got out I'd be like, 'Is my skin OK?' You definitely lied to me. I'm glad you did lie to me."

As the glam session continued, Kylie went to town on Kendall's face, spreading a dark, glittery eyeshadow all over her sister's lids.

"I feel like may have started with you wanting to figure out Balmain but then it just turned into you wanting to do my makeup," Kendall said.

Judging by Kylie's cute response, that might be true too.

"Yasss b*tch. Killed it! Thank you so much, Kenny, for being her, being cute. For not really needing makeup and accepting it anyway," she said.

C'mon, it doesn't get any cuter than that. Crossing my fingers for more touching moments in season 18 of KUWTK.