Kylie Jenner Was Reportedly Hospitalized & The Details Sound Serious

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner won't be at Paris Fashion Week and it's for a truly sad reason! Kylie Jenner was reportedly hospitalized for the flu, according to a new report by TMZ. Elite Daily reached out to Jenner's team for comment on the report, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Not to alarm any fans, but guys, it sounds kinda serious. Like, Jenner's condition sounds bad, according to the outlet. She's said to be suffering from an intense illness with flu-like symptoms, including nausea and dizziness, and subsequently had to check into a hospital this week.

If you watched the Emmys on Sunday, Sept. 22, you would've noticed only her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner presented on behalf of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians cast. Jenner was supposed to be in attendance, but wasn't because she was already coming down with a serious case of the flu, reports TMZ. Although, her illness might've been a saving grace that night since the audience literally laughed at Kardashian and Kendall on stage. Cringe!

Judging by Jenner's social media interactions prior to the claims of her hospitalization, she wasn't planning on letting a little cough here and there keep her from launching her latest collaboration in Paris, France. You see, on Tuesday, Sept. 24. Jenner took to Instagram to announce her Kylie Cosmetics partnership with Olivier Rousteing and Balmain. According to Page Six, Jenner was going to arrive on Wednesday to help cast models, prep for the show, and tweak makeup looks before each muse hit the runway. "Paris is always a good idea surprise.KYLIE X BLAMAIN @kyliecosmetics collection launching this Friday 9.27 on KylieCosmetics.com," she wrote under a promo photo of herself and Rousteing.

She followed with another snap of the KYLIE X BALMAIN packaging, captioned, "KYLIE X BALMAIN launching this Friday 8am pst after the Balmain Paris Show! Stay tuned on my stories today for more."

However, it would seem like her condition took a turn for the worse. On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Jenner took to Twitter to explain why she wasn't attending Paris Fashion Week, writing, "So as you know, I was getting ready to go to Paris for the Balmain show at Paris Fashion Week for the launch of my makeup collab with Olivier. Unfortunately I'm really sick and unable to travel. I'm heartbroken to be missing this show, but I know that my amazing team, and my friends who are in town for the event will help me be there in spirit. Creating this collection with Olivier has been a dream."

She then went on to provide a little background information on her dream collaboration. "Of course this collection isn't just for the runway.. I created this so that you could have a piece of this once in a lifetime event," she wrote. I'm SO proud of this collection and of Olivier, and our friendship, vision and creativity really comes across in the products we created for you guys. Make sure you guys watch the show with me on Friday. It's going to an epic event and I can't wait. I love you Olivier, congratulations, and I'm sending you all my love!!!"

Bummer. Imagine putting in so much work into a project only to be absent for the presentation. I have a feeling Jenner must be real sick to skip such a major event for herself and her business. However, let this be a lesson to all of us, boss babes need rest too. Sending Jenner "get well" vibes since we know a card would never make it through the hospital doors.