Kylie Jenner is the ultimate BFF, there's no doubt about that. From coordinating picture-perfect girls' trips to hosting epic parties, Jenner pulls out all the stops for her close-knit friend group. While the extravagant gestures are obviously nice, it's this hilarious video of Kylie Jenner and her best friends revealing their biggest secrets that proves, at the end of the day, they're just ordinary pals who enjoy laughing together.

Jenner enlisted her crew, Stassie Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel, and Yris Palmer, to play "Who's Most Likely To..." which ended up being an extremely entertaining 10-minute video in which they legit spill the beans on everything from who in the group is most likely to send nudes, to who is most likely to get hurt after a night out.

Jenner was clearly missing her BFFs amid her self-quarantining due to the coronavirus pandemic, so she decided it would be the perfect time to post the video to her YouTube page. "We filmed this a few weeks ago before we all quarantined, and I thought it would be fun to share," Jenner captioned the video. "I’m reminiscing of us all being together."

In the clip, Jenner, Karanikolaou, Villarroel, and Palmer were all given paddles with each other's faces on them. After picking a question out of a bowl, the group would hold up the paddle of the pal who was "most likely" to do whatever it said on the paper.

For instance, Karanikolaou was voted most likely to have her nudes leaked, with Jenner admitting she "doesn't take" them. Jenner was the unanimous answer for most likely to be late, most likely to get injured while drunk, and most likely to become the next president of the United States.

Other questions included who is most likely to: have a baby next, do a walk of shame, get the group in trouble, and get wasted alone. Check out the full video below to see all of the questions and answers.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

Now that fans got to see Jenner in her element with her BFFs — and learn a little more about them — it's clear why the girls are such close friends.

Big shoutout to Jenner for keeping her followers entertained as they practice social distancing.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all Elite Daily's coverage of coronavirus here.