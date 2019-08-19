This Video Of Kulture Giving Cardi B Side-Eye Will Crack You Up

What's better than your favorite celebrity? Don't be silly — your favorite celebrity's baby. Duh. And, who is your favorite celebrity? Probably Cardi B, which makes her daughter, Kulture, the apple of your sweet little-fan eye. If this is the case, then you're going to swoon over this video of Kulture giving Cardi B side-eye. Little babies having little attitudes is on my Top 20 Things I Like About Life list, right under little puppies with little attitudes and right above watermelon.

You guys might remember a time when Cardi B kept all things Kulture extremely private. Understandably, she didn't want the prying eyes of the media on her rap-star limelight effect her little one's brand new life. In October 2018, Cardi B confessed to Jimmy Kimmel on his show that she was concerned she and her daughter would not be afforded a "normal life" if the media picked up pictures of her newborn.

"There's certain things I want to do with my daughter. Like, I want to go to the beach with my baby, I want to take a stroll down the street with my baby," she explained, adding, "And I can't, because I don't know who's next to me, or who has certain intentions. I don't wanna show my baby out to the public right now, I just want to protect her. I'm not mentally ready."

Jimmy Kimmel Live on YouTube

Fair, fair, fair.

However, two months later, the world was blessed with the first picture of Kulture's face. The photo was, objectively, a very normal baby picture. It simply featured Kulture sitting in a stroller with a bow on her head. Honestly, it's a little bit blurry, too. But still, it was all fans needed to lose it over this sweet little one.

Since then, Kulture has slowly but surely started to pop up more regularly on Cardi B's feed. The most recent example is this super fun video of her giving her mom some real side-eye. One of those "if looks could kill" kind of situations.

Cardi B went live in what appears to be a closet when Kulture was simply not interested in whatever her mom was serving up.

In the video, Kulture slowly looks her mom up and down before deciding "Y'know what? no thanks." She swiftly turns her head away causing a hilarious reaction from Cardi B. The Instagram account @iamcardibe_live that caught the video captioned the moment, "MOOD."

For real. Check this out:

A few weeks earlier, Cardi B shared a video on Instagram of Kulture dancing while the famous kids song "Baby Shark" played on. In her caption, she marveled at the similarities between kids and their parents. "It’s crazy how God not only gives you a kid that looks like you but with the same energy and personality," she wrote. "My baby is naturally hype , slick and funny and ok yea alittle [sic] attitude too but I’m putting that part on her dad part."

I don't know, Cardi... you can't deny she's got some of that swag from her mama.

Baby shark, doo doo doo doo!