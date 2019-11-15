This Video Of Kim Kardashian Eating Microwaved M&Ms Has Me Shooketh

If you thought Kourtney Kardashian's Kit Kat-eating technique was a game changer, wait until you see the way Kim Kardashian eats M&Ms. Spoiler Alert: Her technique involves microwaving them. I bet you didn't think of that before. Besides being an iconic reality star, social media guru, and lawyer-in-training, Kim could totally make it as a professional YouTube life-hacker if she wanted to. The video of Kim Kardashian eating microwaved M&Ms will make you question how you've been eating them your whole life.

While waiting outside of a private jet on Nov. 13, Kim shared videos of her eating snacks with Kourtney on her Instagram story. Kim held a plate filled with blue and white M&Ms, which she ordered to match her blue ensemble, and revealed the fun way she prepares her special treat.

"Fun fact about me is I take M&Ms and I heat them up in the microwave for 20 seconds so the inside is hot and the chocolate is melty," Kim told the camera, before encouraging Kourtney to try one. "They're hot and deliciously melty."

Kourtney, who is a very health-conscious eater, hesitated at first. "This is all food coloring and disgusting microwaved, but I'm gonna try it," she quipped.

Lo and behold, Kourtney actually liked them and even helped herself to a second M&M. If Kourtney couldn't resist the M&Ms, you know they're delicious.

Seeing how Kim and Kourtney enjoyed the microwaved M&Ms so much, fans replicated the technique at home and they couldn't help but praise Kim's "genius" way of preparing them.

Kim then went on Twitter to further encourage fans try her technique on their own. "You have to try it! Warm melted chocolate inside and the hard crunchy shell on the outside," Kim tweeted one fan.

In case fans wanted an even better M&Ms experience, Kim offered, "Even do it for 30 or 40 seconds and it’s a dream!"

What's hilarious is, the day after Kim shared her life hack, a teaser for the Nov. 17 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians dropped showing the two sisters having a major disagreement over candy. In the clip, Kourtney and Kim were thinking about what snacks to order for their kids' Candy Land-themed party, and Kourtney responded, "I'm trying to do it somewhat healthy."

"It's Candy Land, Kourtney! It's not gonna be healthy," Kim shot back.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

No one better show Mason, Penelope, or Reign the video of Kourtney eating those M&Ms.