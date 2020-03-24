This is the content we all deserve right now. A new teaser for season 18 of KUWTK has arrived, and it is beyond hilarious. Khloé Kardashian decided to dress up as her mom for the video, and, well, she kind of nailed it. The video of Khloé Kardashian dressed like Kris Jenner is too good.

By now, fans are familiar with Kris Jenner's usual look. A sleek, business-professional ensemble? Check. A chic black pixie cut? Yep.

So, when Khloé gave her best attempt at channeling her mom, she made sure she had all of the above ready. In the clip, Khloé donned a short wig, big earrings, and an outfit that absolutely screamed Kris.

"Hi everyone! Kris Jenner here!" Khloé said in the intro. "I want to read you guys an amazing story, The Great Book of Kardashian-Jenner Tales," she said. She then delved into a story about how one queen (Kris Jenner) raised five princesses.

Kim was the one to post the official trailer on Instagram, and revealed the show would be moving to a new day of the week. "Who is ready for Season 18 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians!?!?! It premieres on a new day, this Thursday at 8/7c!!!!!!!" she captioned her post.

Fans were excited for the season premiere, but, most of all, they couldn't get over Koko's new ~lewk~.

"I love Koko being Kris it's amazing," one fan wrote in the comments. "The best intro EVER @khloekardashian QUEEN!!!" another said, while one fan insisted, "Khloé is iconic."

The trailer also gave a front-row seat to the drama slated to air in the new season, and fans better buckle up. At one point in the clip, Kim and Kourtney got into a physical altercation, and it was not pretty.

Kris is an icon in her own right and cannot be imitated or duplicated, but Koko gave it her best shot and, for that, she deserves a round of applause. In fact, she just might be the next momager in training.