This Video Of Khloe Kardashian Defending Her Tweet About Jordyn Ruining Her Family Is A Lot

Fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians have been waiting since February to see Khloé Kardashian's reaction to the Jordyn Woods/Tristan Thompson aftermath. And oh boy, did the KUWTK Season 16 finale deliver. Where Kardashian was abnormally and decidedly calm about Thompson cheating on her while she was nine months pregnant, Kardashian snapped (justifiably) following the latest installment of True's father's infidelity. Her anger finally came out, and that anger fueled the tweets she was criticized for back in February. And the video of Khloé Kardashian defending her tweet about Jordyn ruining her family shows that she knows she messed up on that front. Admitting she was wrong was a tough pill to swallow, for sure, and it shows in the video.

Kardashian was pissed the f*ck off for basically the entirety of this finale. Her feelings of anger were due to spill over, to be honest, given how chill she was forced to be the last time Thompson cheated on her. She noted in the episode that she couldn't really focus on how awful Thompson's actions were back in April 2018 because, you know, she was giving birth to a human. Circumstances required her to keep her chill, both for her sake and the health of baby True.

That's not the case this time around, however. On a girls' trip to Palm Springs with Malika Haaq, Kim, and Kourtney, Khloé leaned into her anger, saying that she now feels the need to set an example of standing up for herself that her daughter can look back on.

During a dinner at the Palm Springs vacation house, Khloé surprisingly noted that she used to be much more angry about wrongdoings done to her in the past, but her family made her grow out of it for the sake of the family brand. She revealed that the family apparently used to tell her that her anger would ruin the family name, which ultimately made her evolve into the current version of herself that didn't get angry when people treated her like crap.

That anger came back in full force, though, following all the Jordyn and Tristan drama. You can see it in this video rounding up the big takeaways from the finale.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians on YouTube

A solid chunk of the finale was spent showing the family's reactions to the news that Woods was going on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. Spoiler alert: They were pissed. *Pretends to be shocked*.

The episode revealed that Woods never actually apologized to Kardashian in person, and that was a huge point of contention the whole family. Woods doing a sit-down interview about the entire ordeal happening before she apologized in person to Kardashian was the nail in the coffin for her patience.

"I don't think any of us thought she was going to do a sit-down interview. Regardless of what she says, I think it's bizarre," Kardashian said during a family meeting about the interview.

"But shouldn't she have talked to me to say sorry first?" Kardashian asked after Kim noted that Woods was going to talk eventually.

"100%," Kim said back.

"She also could be drop-dead petrified 'cause you guys are some of the most powerful people in the world," Scott Disick aptly noted.

Woods doing press about the scandal before having a conversation in person with Khloé is a bad look. And that angry mentality Kardashian had throughout the episode was the same place she was in when she tweeted her reactions to Woods' comments during the interview with Pinkett Smith.

Woods said in the interview that she wasn't the reason for Kardashan and Thompson's split.

Kardashian, clearly disagreeing in the moment, tweeted,

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!

Kardashian is venting about the backlash to this tweet with Kim when she says, "I've never experienced something like this, where two people can do you wrong..."

"And then it gets turned around on you," Kim pipes in.

"Flipped," Kardashian says. "People have to also understand that I'm still a human. It's still my personal emotions and what I'm personally dealing with."

Basically, Kardashian's argument was that she was going through it, and it clouded her judgment. She didn't intend to place all the blame for her breakup on Woods — she made note of that in this conversation with Kim. But she did insist Woods did have a part to play in the breaking up of her family — not the sole blame, but part of it.