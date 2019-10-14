The Kardashian family never holds back on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. They air out all their drama, feuds, and most personal and emotional moments in their lives for the whole world to see. Nothing seems off-limits for them. They've delved into the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal, the infamous phone call between Kanye West and Taylor Swift, and even the possibility that Kim Kardashian could have lupus (thankfully, it turned out that was a false alarm!). The newest episode of KUWTK focuses on a disagreement between Kardashian and West. What was the reason for their fight? You won't believe it, but it was actually about Kardashian's Met Gala dress, which West thought was apparently "too sexy" for his wife to wear in public. Puh-lease, Kanye! The video of Kanye West saying Kim Kardashian dresses too sexy will make you so mad.

The episode aired on Sunday, Oct. 13, and boy, was it filled with d-r-a-m-a. Kardashian and West were discussing their Met Gala looks when suddenly, West told Kardashian, "You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy."

For reference, Kanye West was talking about Kardashian's skin-tight Met Gala dress by Thierry Mugler she wore to the prestigious event on May 6. The dress looked absolutely gorgeous on Kardashian and it seemed as if her dress was drenched because the jewels on the dress looked like tiny raindrops. Kardashian also styled her hair to make it appear "wet." It was so sexy. Kardashian said Thierry Mugler was behind the whole concept. “He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping," she explained.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I can talk about Kardashian's Met Gala dress all day, but I really need to get back to this KUWTK episode and Kanye West's thoughts about it. *Eyeroll*

Apparently, West was so not here for how tight the dress was. West said, "A corset is like a form of underwear, it's hot. It's like, it's hot for who, though?"

Let me answer that for you, Kanye: It's hot for Kim Kardashian! That's all that should really matter, right?

Not to West, though! West said his thoughts about Kardashian's dress all had to do with his transition from being a rapper to focusing on his family. West revealed, "I just feel like I just went through this transition of being a rapper, and lookin' at all these girls… I didn't realize that that was affecting like my soul and my spirit as someone that's married and in love and the father of what's about to be four kids."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kardashian was not having it. She told her husband, "The night before you’re going to come in here and say you’re not into the corset look? You’re giving me really bad anxiety. I don’t need any more negative energy."

Kardashian then told West, "You built me up to be a sexy person and have confidence! Just because you're on a journey and you're in a transformation, doesn't mean I'm in the same spot with you."

You go, Kim K!

You can watch Kardashian and West talk about her Met Gala dress below.

Entertainment Tonight on YouTube

Kardashian seemed to have gotten through to her husband in the end though, because she obviously wore her dress to the Met Gala and he walked the carpet alongside her. In the KUWTK episode, West even seemed really proud of Kardashian for yet another successful Met Gala appearance. West told Kardashian, "That was so fire, babe."

Now that's what I like to hear! I'm so happy Kardashian and West made up in the end!