Aw, man! Just when the whole world was finally lovin' up on Justin Bieber, he somehow managed to go and change the narrative less then a week after tying the knot with Hailey Baldwin for a second time. And it's all because of Taylor Swift and a freaking banana. ICYMI, TayTay went and got herself some Lasik eye surgery, then was later surprised by a hilarious post-op clip of herself on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that showed her trying (and failing) to select the right banana. If you haven't seen it yet I suggest you go watch it ASAP, then check out the video of Justin Bieber copying Taylor Swift's banana meltdown and lmk how you feel.

On the one hand — I'm not gonna lie — I legit laughed out loud at the Biebs re-enactment of Swift's banana struggles on his Instagram Live. But on the other hand, T.Swizzle was such a good sport about the embarrassing footage when she appeared on Fallon on Oct. 3, so I'm kind of annoyed that Bieber made fun of her. I don't know, y'all, I'm so conflicted. Adding another dimension to all the drama is the fact that Baldwin was the one who filmed the footage of Bieber, and can be heard laughing in the background calling the whole thing "so funny."

Is it tho?

First, let's take a look at the video of Swift's appearance on The Tonight Show:

Honestly, this video is everything and Swift's game reaction to it totally made my day. I mean, I haven't been this into TS since #DrunkTaylor was a thing back in August. The world just loves a loopy Swift, you know? Which is why I really don't know how to feel about Bieber standing in his kitchen making fun of her.

"It’s not the banana that I wanted!" he fake-whined on IG. "It’s not the right banana. It has no head!"

So what do you think? If these two were friends, I'd be willing to chalk the whole thing up to the fact that the Biebs was just playing around. And I bet Swift would, too. But the thing is, these two aren't friends. In fact, there's been a ton of ~ bad blood ~ between them ever since Scooter Braun acquired Swift's entire song catalog this summer — something Swift later referred to as her "worst case scenario" because of "the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years." Bieber then felt the need to defend Braun against Swift's bullying accusation, and things just spiraled from there.

Given their history, should Bieber really be making fun of Swift on Instagram? Probably not. And not surprisingly, the Swifties on Twitter were mad quick to put the "I Don't Care" singer on blast for daring to mock their queen.

Check out some of these tweets:

Adding even more fuel to the fire: Baldwin started responding to some of the tweets after one of Swift's fans slammed her in a video.

"I think it’s awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you’re a fan of, it’s beautiful how dedicated you are," Baldwin wrote. "If there’s something I did to personally hurt you or offend you I’m sorry, it’s not my intention to upset you by any means."

Welcome to #BananaGate, fam! Sit back and grab yourself a plantain or 10 because it looks like we're just getting started.