New goal in life: To get lit with Taylor Swift. See, T. Swizzle threw a big ol' parTAY (just made that up, it's good right?) on Aug. 11 to celebrate her MTV Video Music Award nominations for "ME!" and "You Need To Calm Down," and she had such a great time ~celebrating~ that the hashtag #DrunkTaylor officially started trending on Twitter. The #DrunkTaylor tweets about Tay Tay were so amazing, that even she decided to get in on the joke and start using the phrase. Have you seen the photos from Taylor Swift's "YNTCD" party that the pop star shared on Instagram yet? Because 1) her caption is pure gold and 2) the pics are giving me major FOMO.

OK, so here's the deal. Swift threw what looked like a seriously epic bash at Beauty & Essex in Los Angeles to celebrate her VMA noms for "Me!" and "You Need to Calm Down." She partied it up with a bunch of stars from the vid like Laverne Cox, Chester Lockhart, Hayley Kiyoko, and Justin Mikita. And after videos from the event started showing up all over social and the #DT hashtag started trending, Swift decided to embrace the shiz outta it. She hit up Insta to share a bunch of her own photos from the parTAY — I'm into it, don't @ me — then gamely wrote in the caption: "Threw a party to celebrate with the people who made the ME! & YNTCD videos with me- and we had so much fun that ‘Drunk Taylor’ is trending on Twitter. CHEERS."

So amaze. I mean, who doesn't love a star who can make fun of herself?

Now, check out this video posted by Cox on IG of Swift getting her groove on. By which I mean she thrashed around on a couch and whipped her hair back and forth in a sequined gown to... her own song.

"When your song comes on and you've sweat out your cute new do and it don't matter cause your song is on," the Orange Is the New Black star captioned the post.

Again, so amaze. I mean, Drunk Taylor is my new favorite Taylor. Of course, it's unclear whether Swift was actually drunk during the party, but that didn't stop the hashtag from trending on Twitter as fans gave TS some serious meme treatment.

Check out some of these hilarious tweets:

I could honestly lie in bed and scroll through these tweets all freaking day. But this video posted by Virgin Radio Calgary on Instagram is the one currently getting me through my Monday:

T. Swizzle with her face covered in hair is legit such a mood and don't try and tell me otherwise.

Seriously, though, it's a pretty cool thing to see a star as big as Swift let her hair down (literally), party it up with friends, and just basically be so real and relatable.

Let's take another look at that already iconic hair-in-her-face moment:

So perfect. Drunk Taylor 4 Eva!