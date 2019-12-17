Don't mess with Queen Bey. That's the lesson one man learned after he, apparently, tried to film Beyoncé on the dance floor at Diddy's 50th birthday party. During the epic, star-studded bash, JAY-Z and Beyoncé were grooving and having a great time until the stranger in question took his phone out to document the festivities. The video of Jay-Z snatching a man's phone will leave you shook.

First of all, shout out to JAY-Z for looking out for his leading lady. Bey was just trying to let loose with her girls — Kelly Rowland and Saweetie — so good looks on him for taking a stand.

When the man in question turned his lens towards Beyoncé and her girls, her hubby was not having it. In a video from the event, JAY-Z literally snatched the man's cell phone right out of his hand. Somehow, that moment was also caught on camera, and it's pure, pure gold. (Talk about living in a fishbowl.)

There's no word on who this mystery man was, but, hey, at least Bey and her ladies were able to jam out in peace.

You can watch a video of the now-viral moment below.

Of course, the internet also created a gif of JAY-Z's face, which is worth watching on repeat.

You know it's a good party when Beyoncé shows up, and it looks like alllllll the biggest stars in Hollywood turned out for Diddy's 50th b-day bash. Other guests in attendance included Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Post Malone, Offset, Usher, Big Sean, and The Weeknd.

It was Queen Bey who stole the show, though, looking absolutely stunning in a strapless black and silver gown adorned with crystal embellishment.

She paired her velvet number with long black gloves that perfectly coordinated with her hubby.

I'm absolutely living for the photos from Diddy's birthday, which, apparently, was the party of the century. The real question is: did the mystery man ever get his phone back? It looked as though JAY-Z was in the process of handing the phone back (along with a good scolding, of course) just as the video got cut off, so the answer is probably yes.