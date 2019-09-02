There are some celebrities whose knockout looks you could count on two hands. But rounding up Beyoncé's most stunning outfits? That's a nearly impossible feat. The artist has been on the scene for two decades and has had so many hit singles and albums that the number of stages and red carpets she's stepped out on is big enough to jumble the brain. Of course, there's been a killer look to go along with each one of those occasions, so you can imagine that her outfit repertoire is pretty unparalleled.

Also important to note is that Beyoncé's style has always been refined to perfection. While so-called naked dresses, gowns dripping in jewels and embellishments, and mermaid silhouettes have constituted many of her red carpet looks, each one has its own unique spin to it. And when she does eschew her glamorous gowns for something a bit more unexpected, it's always a visual treat. Below, treat yourself to 21 of Beyoncé's most show-stopping looks. Spanning from present day all the way back to 2003, the list is a walk down memory lane and will remind you of many of the moments that made the performer the straight up icon she is today.

Lion King Premiere, 2019 Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images You better believe Beyoncé looked like a golden queen at the premiere of the new live action The Lion King movie. Draped in a shimmering metallic dress featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and dramatic train, the singer showed fans what royalty looks like.

Coachella, 2018 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Let us never forget the greatest Coachella headlining performance there ever was. Dressed in a collegiate sweatshirt that paid homage to HBCUs and fringy holographic boots, Beyoncé completely shut it down, all while championing black excellence.

Grammy Awards, 2017 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images If we ever needed proof that Beyoncé is a literal angel, this moment was it.

MTV VMAs, 2016 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This ice blue dress is everything! Regal, whimsical, and sexy, it takes after the woman wearing it.

"Lemonade," 2016 Giphy Need I even explain? This yellow dress will forever mark one of the most epic projects and moments in Beyoncé's career.

Met Gala, 2016 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Literally no one else on Earth could wear a latex dress and make it look this good.

Met Gala, 2015 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images That ponytail, though! Naked dress, mermaid silhouette, and major embellishments, all in one.

Grammy Awards, 2014 Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This bob will forever remind me of the "Drunk in Love" music video. Its blunt shape perfectly contrasts this romantic white lace dress.

Met Gala, 2013 Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doesn't she almost look like a walking ember? This dress was beyond fire.

Super Bowl Halftime Show, 2013 Ezra Shaw/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images The Super Bowl Halftime Show hasn't seen a performance as good as Beyoncé's politically-charged spectacular in 2013.

Met Gala, 2012 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leave it to Beyoncé to rock ombré before it was even a thing.

Met Gala, 2011 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Black and gold seem to be her favorite colors to wear, and it's easy to see why.

MTV VMAs, 2011 Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Remember this iconic moment? While wearing this purple sequin blazer, Beyoncé revealed to the world that she was pregnant with her first child Blue Ivy. Sob!

Grammy Awards, 2010 Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The fit of this dress is absolute perfection. It's crisp, smooth, and a gorgeous departure from Beyoncé's more elaborate fashion choices.

MTV Europe Music Awards, 2009 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images I just had to incude this look. Because hot tamale, she looks damn good.

MTV Europe Music Awards, 2009 Dave M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images It's crazy how some dresses from a decade ago can transcend time and still remain as gorgeous and relevant now as they were in their original heyday.

Academy Awards, 2009 Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mermaid meets brocade.

'The Beyonce Experience' Tour, 2007 Jo Hale/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images No one can perform in a literal sequin gown like Bey. I'm sorry, I don't make the rules.

'The Pink Panther' Premiere, 2006 Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This dress is so mid-2000s, and I am so here for it. The pink silk, the mesh overlay, the embroidered flowers — it's all so good.

Grammy Awards, 2004 Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images TFW you match all five of your Grammys.