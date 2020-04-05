While ARMYs might be disappointed that the boys of BTS probably won't be hitting the road for their Map of the Soul Tour amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the Korean pop group is still gifting fans unforgettable performances even while they stay at home. Band member Kim Tae-hyung, who is better known by his stage name V, shared a video on April 5 asking his followers to try a new #StayingAtHomeChallenge — and the clip of him dancing and singing in front of his TV will having ARMYs stanning so hard. This video of BTS’ V singing "Closer" at home is the perfect way to add some song and dance to your self-quarantine.

On Sunday, April 5, the singer admitted to his followers that he was bored and had decided to take matters into his own hands by coming up with a playful challenge that'll have fans channeling their inner BTS members and shimmying and singing away in their own living rooms. In the video, which V shared to Twitter, he can be seen beating the social distancing boredom by hilariously having "a conversation with [his] television."

The clip shows the musician wearing a pair of house slippers and standing in front of his TV while he plays singer Kenton Chen's Postmodern Jukebox '50s prom cover of the Chainsmokers' hit "Closer." While the song plays, V shows off his vocals and dancing prowess by singing along to the lyrics and attempting to bust a move like the ones shown on the screen.

"Everyone, when you're bored, have a conversation with your television," he jokingly captioned the clip, then advising his followers to try the '#StayingAtHomeChallenge.'

All laughs aside, the singer's choice of song was significant considering the group's special relationship with the singer Halsey, who is featured as a vocalist in the original version of the Chainsmokers hit. The Korean boy band snagged a number of major awards and reached international stardom with their 2019 hit featuring the singer "Boy with Luv," and V's choice of music for his challenge was a sweet tribute to the "Bad at Love" singer and their collaboration.

Unfortunately, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook couldn't get in on the video this time around, but I wouldn't be surprised if they decide to make their own versions of the challenge in the coming days and share them with their ARMYs.