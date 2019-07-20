Can we talk about BTS and Halsey for a sec? Because I'm pretty much obsessed with this relationship. The "Bad at Love" singer and the seven-member boy band just seem so simultaneously in awe and supportive of each other, and they truly appear to enjoy being together. You can tell their bond is the real deal because Halsey's quotes about BTS are always super encouraging (and vice versa). The eight of them are pretty much besties at this point. I mean, Halsey even bought matching pink friendship bracelets for the whole crew.

First of all, how freaking adorable is that? Second of all, does this mean friendship bracelets are a thing again? Because I think I might still have mine stashed somewhere from middle school. Either way, this alliance is total goals and don't try and tell me otherwise. I just have to figure out what to call them, because "Balsey" somehow doesn't feel right. (Hal-TS, maybe?)

Anyhoo, BTS and Halsey first met at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Fast forward two years and the Great 8 — just made that up, so roll with it, please — dropped their first collaboration with "Boy With Luv" and even performed it together at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. In other words, they’ve really come full circle. Which is why now seems like as good a time as any to take a trip down memory lane and see where it all began. Here, then, is everything Ashley Nicolette Frangipane (yup, that's Halsey's real name) has ever said about BTS.

May 21, 2017

Hot off the heels of releasing "Closer" with The Chainsmokers and "Not Afraid Anymore" from the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, Halsey met BTS at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. The septet took home the prize for Top Social Artist, and Halsey hit up Twitter to gush that she thought they were "the coolest."

The "Nightmare" singer even brought the boys churros because she heard they liked them, then later posted a video to Twitter with the caption, "Here's to new friends and music bringing people together. Safe travels guys."

Aug. 7, 2018

After Halsey performed in Seoul as part of her Hopeless Fountain Kingdom world tour, she hung out with BTS and then hit up Twitter to share her excitement.

"You know there was no way I’d come all the way to Seoul without seeing these guys," she tweeted. "Can’t wait to see them play Staples Center!!! I’m HELLA proud."

She then added a follow-up post, in which she said she was "so lucky" to know BTS and even credited them for inspiring her "so much."

Check it out:

Aug. 11, 2018

During a sit-down with MYX Philippines, an interviewer asked Halsey who her favorite member of BTS was.

"Awww, that’s hard!" she replied. "I can’t pick one." Then she stage-whispered "RM" into her mic. The whole thing was actually really cute.

Watch:

Nov. 6, 2018

In another interview, this one with heatworld, Halsey credited BTS with inspiring aspects of her 2017 album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

"I was watching some of their earlier concept videos and I saw some of the philosophical references they were using, and the colors, and the warmness, and just all of it. It inspired me so much," she said. "It helped me make [Hopeless Fountain Kingdom]. I told them that the first time I met them."

heatworld on YouTube

March 9, 2019

As rumors swirled about a possible BTS x Halsey collab, a fan on Twitter tweeted "I like BTS," at Halsey, who then promptly responded, "Me too!!!!!!!!"

March 27, 2019

BTS dropped their first trailer for Map of the Soul: Persona, which featured RM rapping. Halsey shared the link on Twitter, along with the caption "joon. king."

April 7. 2019

After weeks of speculation, BTS announced that their first music release of 2019 would be the video and single "Boy With Luv," featuring Halsey. Halsey then shared the track's teaser video on Twitter, writing "Showtime baby."

April 11, 2019

As anticipation for the collab dropping continued to build, Halsey hit up Twitter again the day before "Boy With Luv" was set to be released.

"I’m so glad to see everyone excited and talking about ‘Boy With Luv’!" she wrote. "ARMY, thank you for embracing this collab. Remember your boys love you and always want to make you happy. This has been a historic opportunity and we’ve had a blast."

April 12, 2019

The music video for "Boy With Luv" finally dropped, and the singer shared some deets on Twitter about what it was like to work with BTS on the choreography.

"I was nervous cause I’ve never done choreo in a video before!" she explained. "But they were so awesome haha they made me so comfy and gassed me up."

April 17, 2019

BTS earned a spot on Time magazine's 100 most influential people list of 2019, and Halsey praised the boys' success in an amazing tribute inside the publication.

Here's what she wrote, in part:

Over the past few years, [BTS] has taken the music industry by storm... all the while remaining exemplary ambassadors for their Korean culture. But behind those three letters are seven astounding young men who believe that music is stronger than the barriers of language. It’s a universal dialect. With positive messages of self-confidence, intricacies of philosophy hidden in their sparkly songs, true synergy and brotherhood in every step of their elaborate choreography, and countless charitable and anthropological endeavors, BTS have put their 14 best feet forward as role models to millions of adoring fans and anyone else who finds themselves drawn to BTS’s undeniable allure.

June 7, 2019

Halsey made a surprise appearance during BTS' concert in Paris, where she crashed the stage and performed a quick dance break with RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook during "Boy With Luv."

"These boys are so special, they’re my family," she told the crowd — in French! — afterward. "Come on, let's all scream, BTS!"

June 20, 2019

Halsey stopped by The Zach Sang Show to talk about her new album and her experience with BTS ARMY.

"It was obviously a very intimidating thing getting involved with BTS because you know the power of ARMY," she explained. "You know how protective they are. And rightfully so, because this is a band that has been taken advantage of in many ways. You know what I mean, by people promising them spins and radio play in exchange for social media power, because the fanbase feels like, they know what they can accomplish. They’re amazing, and so they’re protective, as they should be. And I…you know, come along…and I’m like 'Hi, we’re doing a collaboration, please don’t kill me.' And they were so awesome. They’re so nice. It was amazing. They were super supportive, I think they can tell it’s really genuine."

Zach Sang Show on YouTube

We can too, Halsey. Can't wait to see what's up next for this beautiful friendship.