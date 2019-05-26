If you need proof that BTS is one of the most relatable music groups in the game (you know, despite snagging two Billboard Music Awards, putting out countless chart-toppers, and having an army of loyal fans), you'll want to head on over to Snapchat. It turns out that the K-Pop group likes trying on the most popular filters of the moment via the social media platform just as much as the next person. Case in point: This video of BTS' Jungkook playing with Snapchat's baby and old man filters will make you LOL, because his reaction is everything.

When the Bangtan TV YouTube channel shared a video of Jungkook, Jimin, and Namjoon taking some trending Snapchat filters for a spin on Sunday, May 26, it took many ARMY members by surprise. It was previously reported that the seven-member group did not have Snapchat, making it a little harder for loyal fans to keep up with the musicians' more candid moments and day-to-day happenings.

Well, as of May 26, it looks like that's all officially changed. According to the Bangtan TV YouTube video, Jungkook definitely appears to be on someone's account on the social media platform, and he can be seen playing around with the app's baby and old man filters with Jimin to hilarious effect. Oh, and it's just an added bonus that you can hear Namjoon singing "Old Town Road" in the background.

BANGTANTV on YouTube

In the beginning of the video, RM can be seen giving Taehyung (aka V) facial hair before Jimin and Jungkook experiment with age, courtesy of the baby and old man filters that have been dominating the social media app. They're obviously having so much fun with it and can't stop laughing, and the video is putting a smile on ARMYs' faces.

Cute filters aside, ARMYs are heading to Twitter to share the question everyone's dying to know now: What's Jungkook's Snapchat username so that you start a Snap streak with the BTS hitmaker ASAP?

Unfortunately, Jungkook has yet to reveal his Snapchat name or if it was his Snapchat account he was goofing around with, but I think it's safe to say that we'd be seeing some pretty cool behind-the-scenes footage if he did have a public Snapchat account.

After all, the group is in the midst of its history-making Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour, and they have a second show planned in Sao Paolo, Brazil on Sunday, May 26, after performing there the night before. With their next stop at London's Wembley Stadium, which is planned for June 1 and June 2, I have a feeling that fans would be seeing some pretty cool videos of the group preparing for their performances, exploring the city, and goofing around with each other.

In the meantime, you have this gem of a Snapchat compilation to hold you over and I'd recommend heading over to their official Instagram account, @bts.bighitofficial, and Twitter account, @BTS_twt, if you want to follow along on the group's day-to-day happenings.