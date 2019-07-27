If you're not already sitting down, I suggest you take a seat to prepare yourself for this absolutely swoon-worthy BTS video. No, it's not a new music video, or a BTS performance on a music awards show, or even a BTS interview with your favorite late-night host — it's much more informal than that, because it's actually just a video of Jimin looking into a camera. This video of BTS' Jimin singing into a selfie camera is making ARMYs go wild.

On Saturday, July 27, the official BTS YouTube page, "BANGTANTV," posted a two-minute, 17-second video of Jimin lying down on a surface, staring into the camera, and he was doing a couple of different things, like singing, smiling, and even checking out his face. The video itself is pretty basic and looks like something that could easily be made at home with a smartphone front-facing camera, which is part of what gives Jimin's selfie camera video so much of its charm. The video also feels particularly intimate because it's filmed super close to Jimin's face, making it feel like the viewer is right next to him. There's no doubt that ARMYs love the digital experience of being close to Jimin, seeing as the video has garnered over 1 million views within the first 24 hours of being up.

But don't take my word for how sweet and intimate Jimin's video feels; take a look for yourself.

BANGTANTV on YouTube

The video starts with Jimin looking directly into the camera and singing part of "Boy With Luv" off BTS' most recent album Map of the Soul: Persona. The 24-year-old then transitions away from singing and spends the next several seconds looking into the camera, smiling, and checking out the angles on his face. Throughout the video, he fluctuates between singing and posing, occasionally stopping to respond to someone in the background. TBH, I make these Jimin-style videos of myself all the time with my front-facing camera too, but the only difference is that my "look into the camera and try to look hot" videos aren't ever quite as cool... and they certainly never get a million views.

Needless to say, ARMYs on Twitter lost it over Jimin's two-minute video self-portrait. Twitter user @loveyanochu reposted the video and in enthusiastic all-caps wrote, "THAT’S IT I’M OFFICIALLY IN LOVE WITH PARK JIMIN." Another Twitter user, @fcukyoongi wrote, "absolutely insane how just a smile from jimin can light up the whole world."

Twitter user @btsminyn even made a meme out of it in the "disappointing your therapist" meme format, but in this scenario the therapist actually agreed with @btsminyn's suggestion.

It honestly feels like the BTS boys can do no wrong. Whether it's Jimin staring into a camera for two minutes and making ARMYs fall even more in love with him or RM hopping on Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" remix called "Seoul Town Road," the BTS boys do everything they do with style, flair, and an entire ARMY behind them.