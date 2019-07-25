Lil Nas X and his "Old Town Road" remixes are unstoppable. The rapper has been sitting comfortably at No. 1 on the Billboard charts with his and Billy Ray Cyrus' original "Old Town Road" remix, but he's been releasing new remix after new remix with different artists to please fans who can't get enough of this song. In a surprising turn of events, one of BTS' very own jumped onto the latest remix! Lil Nas X and BTS' RM's "Seoul Town Road" remix is here, and the BTS ARMY is losing it.

The remixes are literally unstoppable. It's almost as if every time a musician tweets "Hey! I like this song!" Lil Nas is like, "Oh, you like this song? Great. Remix time!" Dolly Parton wants to get on one of the remixes, and I have no complaints. One artist I definitely never expected was RM!

RM is the leader of BTS, in case any of y'all are only in this post 'cause you love "Old Town Road" content. (Respect.) He's one of the group's rappers, so he's a perfect addition to this "Old Town Road" remix saga. Lil Nas getting RM on the track is honestly hella smart, considering how massive the BTS fanbase is. Now that one of their beloved BTS boys is on an "Old Town Road" song, the BTS ARMY will undoubtedly flock to support it.

Lil Nas and RM's remix is shorter than others, clocking in at just under two minutes. RM sings the intro lines ("Yeahhhhh, I'm gonna take my horse to the Seoul town road, I'm gonna ride til I can't no more"), then Lil Nas comes in with the "I got the horses in the back" verse. RM has another verse after Lil Nas, but I want you to hear this song before we go into those lyrics.

Lil Nas X - Topic on YouTube

This song is a goddamn bop. Can't nobody tell me nothin'!!

RM's "Seoul Town Road" remix verse goes,

I got the homis in the back / Have you heard of that? / Homis made of steel, from Korea, they the be-e-est / Riding to the farm (Huh) / Grabbing all the corn (Huh) / We gon' get yo' money with my homi in your backyard

Notice how it's spelled "homis" instead of "homies." A homi is apparently a Korean handheld hoe — you know, for gardening. So when he talks about grabbing corn with his homis... he means that literally. Big yeehaw energy going on here.

RM confirmed in a tweet about "Seoul Town Road" that he's rapping about the gardening tool in the song.

"Seoul Town Road with my Ho-Mi," RM said in my new favorite tweet. Y'all, the tweet has a picture of two homis side-by-side with poorly drawn cowboy hats on top of them. I should hate this, but I love it with every inch of my Virginian s(e)oul.

Fans feel like this is so random, but also amazing.

This song is a hit in the eyes of the BTS ARMY. Can't nobody tell them nothin'.