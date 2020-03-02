The BTS ARMY never rests when it comes to theorizing about BTS' music videos. Every time BTS drops a new one, fans dissect each detail to come up with an overarching message. On Feb. 28, BTS released their second "ON" visual, and fans found so much symbolism in it, as well as a ton of movie references. This video of BTS explaining the "ON" video's backstory is so relatable, because it shows RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook love theories as much as their fans.

After dropping their "ON" Kinetic Manifesto film, which focused on the song's choreography, on Feb. 21, BTS released their second official music video for "ON." Fans thought the video would be like BTS' previous videos by including a mix of impressive choreo and beautiful visuals. However, this time around, BTS went in a different direction, taking a more cinematic approach.

The MV takes place on a battleground, where the members experience the aftermath of war along with a group of other survivors. Because of the dystopian setting, fans connected the MV to movies like The Maze Runner, The Hunger Games, and Lord of the Flies.

Fans couldn't wait to see the behind-the-scenes video to finally get some answers to their theories. On March 2 — three days after the video's premiere — BTS shared their "ON" MV shooting sketch, revealing the members are just as in the dark about the video's true backstory as ARMY.

"When I see ARMY having theories about our MV, a lot of them are beyond our imagination. I'm looking forward to many theories this time, too," V said.

"I don't know what this music video is about either," Jimin added. "I saw the storyboard and everything. I can't wait to see the final MV just like you guys."

The only member who seemed to have an idea about whats going on with the video's storyline was Jungkook, who explained his character's backstory. "I was doing well within the wall, but I had this special power and people saw that and said, 'He's the devil,' and locked me up, then cast me out of the wall," Jungkook revealed.

Watch BTS shoot their "ON" music video below.

BANGTANTV on YouTube

Fans may never know the real meaning behind the video, but that's what makes theorizing about it so much fun.