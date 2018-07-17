Oh, Barack Obama, how I miss seeing you around. Back when he was serving his two-term tenure as president of the United States, the world got a daily dose of Obama. Now that his time has passed, headlines with the name "Obama" in them are much rarer — but when the former president does manage to make it into the news cycle, he never ever disappoints. This video of Barack Obama dancing in Kenya is such classic Obama, and I'll take more of it any time, please.

Obama visited his father's home village of Kogelo in Kenya on July 16 — his first visit to his ancestral country since leaving office back in January 2017, according to South Africa's Independent Media. Besides getting back in touch with his roots, Obama was in Kenya to help open a youth center set up by his half-sister Auma Obama and her foundation Sauti Kuu, according to an Associated Press report.

Official business aside, Obama found some time to kick up his shoes and have some fun. A video of the former president at the Sauti Kuu center's opening showed the former prez boogie-ing down with his step-mom Sarah Obama during the day's festivities. Obama seriously broke it down while dancing to local traditional music in this very classic "Obama" move, and the clip quickly became a viral sensation.

Get your groove on, Barack.

Any Obama anecdote is one that I want, especially since the world doesn't see as much of him as often as it once did. Since departing the White House in January 2017, Obama has kept a relatively low profile. After serving as president for eight years and following a particularly stressful presidential election in 2016, I think the man deserved a much-needed vacation. He and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, jetted off to Richard Brandon's private Caribbean island following Trump's inauguration in late January 2017 for some much needed relaxation time. If you're gonna go on vacation, may as well do it on a private island, right?

But the Obamas haven't been totally out of the political eye since then. Both Obama and Michelle have had several speaking engagements since their departure from 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., and they continue to be active on social media. Obama has also been vocal about his distaste for some of Trump's policy decisions, particularly when it comes to protecting undocumented or migrant children living in the United States. Obama released a statement about Trump rescinding DACA in September 2017 in which he said,

This is about young people who grew up in America – kids who study in our schools, young adults who are starting careers, patriots who pledge allegiance to our flag. These Dreamers are Americans in their hearts, in their minds, in every single way but one: on paper.

Obama hasn't completely left everyone's lives just yet — he and Michelle are still very much socially and politically active. But I'd be lying if I said that I didn't miss seeing his brand of cheer in the news every day. So when a video of Obama dancing hits the internet, I cherish it with all my heart.