You could win a free trip to Hawaii just by ordering pizza for dinner. This Uber Eats and California Pizza Kitchen contest is giving fans the chance to win a free trip to Hawaii. Get ready to enjoy a cheesy night in and enter one of the coolest contests of 2020 so far.

CPK is giving customers a chance at a dream vacay along with an opportunity to save money on their next Hawaiian pizza order. The Uber Eats x California Pizza Kitchen contest runs through Sunday, Jan. 19 at 11:55 p.m. PT. All you need to do to enter for the chance at a Hawaiian getaway is use the promo code "PIZZALOHA" when you order a pizza from CPK on Uber Eats anytime before the end of the day on Jan. 19. When you use that code in your Uber Eats app, you'll be entered to win the grand prize and you'll get up to $16.50 off your Hawaiian pizza. In case you're not familiar, the CPK Hawaiian pizza is topped with fresh pineapple, applewood smoked ham, and slivered scallion. The promo code only applies to Hawaiian pizza orders and cannot be combined with other promotions.

The contest is open to U.S. resident 18 years and older who use the "PIZZALOHA" code with a CPK order through the Uber Eats app before the Jan. 19 deadline. The grand prize winner will receive an all-expenses paid trip for two to Waikiki, Hawaii, which includes your cost of round-trip coach airfare, five nights of accommodations, a Paradise Cove Luau (which includes dinner and a show), a tour of Diamond Head National Park, and $1,300 use as spending money on the trip. The entire trip is valued at $6,100, and the winner's guest needs to be 18 years or older.

The winner will be chosen by random drawing on or around Jan. 27, and the winner will be notified by phone or email. The chosen winner must respond within 24 hours of notification and go on the trip within one year.

You can also enter without making a purchase by sending an email to Ubereatssweepstakes@Uber.com by Jan. 19 at 11:55 p.m. PT. Include the sweepstakes title — California Pizza Kitchen and Uber Eats Sweepstakes — in the subject line, and put your full name, email address, and phone number in the body of the email.

The promo code deal and sweepstakes entry period both end Sunday, Jan. 19, so order up and enjoy a slice while you wait to see if you're the big winner.