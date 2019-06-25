There's no doubt that fashion brands have been increasingly catering towards certain fandoms by releasing products created in partnership with movie franchises and television shows. The latest such collaboration to geek out over? The upcoming TOMS x Star Wars footwear drop. Set to arrive Monday, July 1, the lineup includes an assortment of styles wrapped in out-of-this-world prints that harken back to the original series, so if you've been a fan of the epic space opera since day one this is definitely a launch you don't want to miss out on.

Ranging in price from $39.95 - $94.95, the collection is meant to build excitement around J.J. Abrams' upcoming movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which will be released in December 2019. "Not so long ago, in a studio not so far away, TOMS paired a fleet of slip-ons and sneakers with artwork inspired by the original Star Wars trilogy to create a collection with intergalactic appeal, in sizes for men, women and kids," reads the playful press release. Comprised of TOMS' most iconic silhouette, the Classic Alpargatas, as well as selects from the brand's ultra lightweight TRVL LITE Collection, it's got a little something for everyone.

TOMS

Staying true to the One for One commitment TOMS was founded upon, every purchase from the upcoming Star Wars collection will provide a new pair of shoes for a child in need. Shopping for good while feeding your cinematic obsession? What could even be better?

The first style of Classic Alpargatas will arrive covered in drawings of AT-AT (all terrain armored passport) Walkers, which are used by the Imperial Army. (Booh!) Featuring a crisp white color with pops of orange, blue, and black, they feel decidedly less dark than the forces they represent.

The next style of Classic Alpargatas arrive in a jet black color way, with motifs of various spacecrafts and star-speckled night skies adding some color and design. If you're someone who gets their shoes dirty in a flash or you just love Star Wars scenes involving space battles, these might be for you.

If you like slip-on shoes but want something with more of a sneaker design, this style is for. Heel tabs make slipping them on and off a breeze, while a rubber sole ensures they can stand up to serious walking time. Decorated with the Millenium Falcon, TIE Fighters, and other iconic spacecrafts, it'll definitely challenge yourStar Wars knowledge — can you name them all?

The final women's style arrives in lightweight sneaker form. Featuring a heel tab, black laces, and matching black sole, it's a style that should definitely be added to your next vacation packing list. Its print features a combination of quotes and Star Wars characters, with Darth Vader, Storm Troopers, C-3PO, R2-D2, Chewbacca, and Yoda making the most prominent appearances. If you want a shoe that represents the characters that have truly brought the franchise to life, this is the style you should pick.

Head over to toms.com come July 1 to shop the collection.