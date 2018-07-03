Hey, Drake-heads. How are you guys doing with the recent revelation that DRAKE HAS A SON? The music world has been shouting "wait, what?" ever since rumors began circulating Drake was hiding a child from the public thanks to Pusha T putting the secret info on blast in his Drake diss track "The Story of Adidon." When Drake's latest album Scorpion dropped, Champagnepapi finally confirmed the baby drama was true. Now, everyone is like, "Cool, cool, cool. But what is Drake's son's name?!?!?" There's one totally invalidated, unconfirmed, un-everything theory running rampant on Twitter right now, but it's making fans raise their eyebrows, regardless. People think it's possible Drake named his son Adonis Mahbed Graham. Hm. Elite Daily reached out to Drake's team for comment on the viral theory, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

So here's the skinny: Drake's baby's mama is reportedly an artist named Sophia Brussaux who was originally photographed with the rapper back in early 2017. Though she's been saying she's the mother of Drake's baby boy for some time, in the beginning, Drake seemed to have one plan and one plan only: deny, deflect, dance. However, Drake's arch nemesis, Pusha T, called Drake out for hiding a baby with Brussaux in the diss track "The Story Of Adidon." Pusha T also referred to the baby directly as Adonis. Pusha T's lyrics go:

Sophie knows better, ask your baby mother. / Cleaned her up for IG, but the stench is on her. / A baby's involved, it's deeper than rap. / We talkin' character, let me keep with the facts. / You are hiding a child, let that boy come home. / Deadbeat mothaf*cka, playin' border patrol, / ooh. / Adonis is your son, and he deserves more than an Adidas press run, that's real. / Love that baby, respect that girl. / Forget she's a porn star, let her be your world.

Cut to Scorpion, and it looks like it was finally time to come clean. While he doesn't directly say his son's name, fans think there can't be smoke without fire, and maybe Pusha T is right about the name "Adonis."

BUT HERE'S THE REAL KICKER: On Drake's previous track "God's Plan" from early 2018, he raps a lyric that sounds like he's saying, "I only love my bed and my momma, I'm sorry," but fans now think he's saying "I only love Mahbed."

Are you guys with me? Do you see where I'm going with this?

Twitter thinks Drake copped to having a son months ago because his son's middle name is supposedly Mahbed.

Some fans claim that Mahbed allegedly means "chosen one" in Romanian (though, Google translate disagrees).

While all this theorizing definitely has fans' heads spinning, it looks like it's all in vain. The twitter account that started this whole theory is called Things Drake Do, and it's apologetically a parody account. The bio for the account literally reads, "We make jokes about @Drake, but at the end of the day we love him ❤️✌️ *We don't own any of the content posted* *PARODY*."

Further debunking this theory is the fact that there is not a single remotely reputable source that's reported Drake's son's middle name is Mahbed and this whole theory seems to have sprung up solely from @ThingsDrakeDo's tweet. Some fans tried to debunk the theory by pointing out that Drake has seemingly confirmed that the lyrics to "God's Plan" are, in fact, "I only love my bed and my momma,":

Fans who are familiar with the @ThingsDrakeDo parody account responded by pointing out that the joke was clearly going over everyone's head and it was never meant to be taken seriously.

Last nail in this theory's coffin: Mahbed doesn't mean "chosen one" in Romanian.

Looks like we can confidently say this theory is debunked and was never even a theory to begin with. It was fun while it lasted, y'all.

If you want to glean some actual information about Drake's son, it's probably best to stick to his actual lyrics. Here are some other lyrics from Scorpion referencing his son and Sophie.

From the song "Emotionless":

I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world / I was hidin’ the world from my kid / From empty souls who just wake up and looked to debate / Until you starin’ at your seed, you can never relate.

From the song "March 14":

She’s not my lover like Billie Jean but the kid is mine/Sandi used to tell me all it takes is one time, and all it took was one time/ S—, we only met two times, two times

Now it’s rough times, I’m out here on front lines / Just tryin’ to make sure that I see him sometimes / It’s breakin’ my spirit / Single father, I hate when I hear it / I used to challenge my parents on every album / Now I’m embarrassed to tell them I ended up as a co-parent/ Always promised the family unit / I wanted it to be different because I’ve been through it.

From the song "8 Out of 10":

Never a matter of could I or should I / Kiss my son on the forehead, then kiss your ass goodbye / As luck would have it / I've settled into my role as the good guy

Maybe Drake will confirm his son's name on his next album. Until then, I'll just be aggressively scrolling through Twitter looking for my new favorite theory.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.