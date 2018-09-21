One of the absolute worst feelings in the world is when you realize that you've made a mistake on an essay after you've already turned it in to your teacher. One college student recently did just that when she mistakenly misnamed her professor on a paper. If you haven't already seen the jaw-dropping screenshots floating through the Twitterverse, this student called her teacher "Professor whats his nuts" in her paper, after forgetting to insert his real name before turning it in. Luckily, he was a pretty good sport about the whole thing, and why wouldn't he be? It's almost too funny for words.

I haven't written an academic essay in almost three years now (yes, I know, I'm old), but I know for a fact that it's commonplace to forget the word or name for something, and you usually put in a placeholder with the intention of correcting it before turning it in. Well, Zoey Oxley, an Ohio University student, per her Twitter bio, forgot to change NSFW moniker for her professor before submitting it.

And her chosen placeholder, "Professor whats his nuts," has the internet in stitches. Based on screenshots from Oxley's tweet on Thursday, Sept. 20, showing how it all went down, it apparently started out when the college student wrote an essay for one of her classes. When it was due, she submitted it via the internet. Pretty run-of-the-mill, 21st-century-student things, you know?

Zoey Oakley

After submitting her paper, however, Oxley quickly realized that she never changed the name of her professor from "Professor whats his nuts" to his actual name. Oh. My. God. NO.

Zoey Oakley

I spoke with Oxley via Twitter about her grave mistake, and she said she realized it pretty immediately.

"So I originally noticed [the mistake] when I was proof reading and I made a mental note to change it and laughed about it with my friend Paxon, like, 'what'What if I accidentally submitted this with professor whats his nuts on it?'" she tells Elite Daily. "So finally I turn it in, and of course as soon as I close my laptop it hit me and I was mortified so I immediately emailed the professor apologizing, but my friends were making so much fun of me that it was hard to not see how funny the situation actually was as it was happening."

She immediately typed up the apologetic email to her professor, which you can see below.

Zoey Oakley

Oxley's professor, whose name is John Hendel (and shockingly not professor whats his nuts) received the email, and according to his tweet, he initially wrote it off. He figured she had simply mixed up his name with someone else's, or that she didn't put anything at all. When he came across Oxley's essay, however, he realized what she meant by "unprofessional."

Luckily, even though this might be one of the most cringeworthy mistakes known to mankind (or womankind, for that matter), Professor Hendel seems to have taken his misnaming pretty well. He tweeted about it in a seemingly-lighthearted way on Wednesday, Sept. 19. Having been a student himself at some point in his life, he probably related to it — at leas a little bit. As you've probably heard from your mom (or from Hannah Montana) at some point or another, "Everybody makes mistakes."

Anyway, Twitter obviously got a kick out of Oxley's mishap, and the tweets are downright hilarious.

Some people even had stories of their own.

It's OK, Zoey, mistakes happen, and more embarrassing things have happened to other people. Remember this mom's R-rated Christmas present for her daughter?

Plus, this mishap serves as a good reminder to always double check your work before submitting it, but sometimes, some things get overlooked. Thankfully, "Professor whats his nuts," er, Professor Hendel didn't even seem too upset about it, anyway. Happy first month of school!