With Stranger Things 3 filming finally underway, there are a few things fans know about the next season that have been confirmed. For instance, fans know when it'll take place: summer of 1985. The show has announced some '80s era cameos, like Cary Elwes from The Princess Bride. New stars have been cast as part of the teenage cast, like Maya Hawke. But now there's new information, including one of the deaths of Season 3. Thanks to Noah Schnapp, fans now have their first Stranger Things Season 3 death spoiler to puzzle over while the show is on hiatus.

Schnapp has been just about everywhere this offseason it seems, as part of the push to keep Stranger Things in the public eye ahead of the Emmy nominations this coming July 12. Schnapp's role of Will Byers was billed as a recurring character in the first season, even though he was the focal point of the mystery because he was off camera so much. For Season 2, he was bumped to full-time cast this past season, and his performance has been submitted for consideration with Emmy voters.

But the more interviews you do, the harder it gets to keep from giving anything away, especially when an interviewer hits with an angle no one else has. That's what happened this week to Schnapp when he was talking about Stranger Things Season 2 at the 2018 Stranger Con in Chicago.

Netflix

In Stranger Things' first season, the Byers family had a dog. Said dog's name was Chester, and he mostly turned up in the very first episodes, barking at the Demogorgon when it follows Will home in the first scene, and then again at the shed when Chief Hopper shows up at the house for the first time.

But then the show just forgot the dog existed. Chester was MIA in Season 2 with zero explanation. When Schnapp was asked what happened to the family pet who suddenly wasn't, he responded without thinking:

I think he died, didn’t he? He did. You can tell, I guess. Like, in this season, there’s a grave for him that you see... Oh, I don’t think I was supposed to say that.

Oopsies.

Netflix

In reality, the removal of the dog was probably not originally intended to be anything serious. As David Harbour revealed, working with the dog was a miserable experience for everyone involved on set. According to Uproxx, he said:

There was a day with this dog that was the worst actor I've ever worked with in my life. […] The dog was just being a jerk. I never — I walked off set. I've never done that before. There's footage of me like throwing a fit, going like, 'I'm gonna be in my trailer!' and just storming off. Cause the damn dog wouldn't do what it was supposed to do. It was just supposed to bark at a thing…And there was a trainer who was off camera yelling like, 'C'mon, we gotta make our money, this is how we make our money!' And I was like, 'this is weird.'

With an experience like that, it's easy to see why the Duffer Brothers decided writing the dog out of the script would be better for all involved. Besides, with all the drama surrounding Dart and Mews, no one would probably notice another missing family pet.

It's interesting they're bringing the dog back as a reference point for Season 3 though. The novel Pet Cemetery was originally released in 1983 and was a popular read with the teenage crowd by '85. Could Mews and Chester have their revenge this season?

Stranger Things 3 still doesn't have a debut date, but Netflix is currently planning for an early 2019 release.