RuPaul has said time and again that "safe" is a deadly word within the world of Drag Race, so it's no wonder queens like Denali, Rosé, and Utica are starting to feel pressed over their recent performance in Season 13. Despite all three becoming fan-favorites, the judges panel seems to overlook them time and again. However, this season's Rusical challenge could be the perfect way to stand out and snatch a win. Unfortunately, they can't all fit in the spotlight, and this RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13, Episode 8 clip already signals trouble for Denali.

After LaLa Ri sashayed away in Episode 7, the consistently safe queens are now feeling more pressure than ever to break out from the pack and claim their place as a top contender for the crown. Specifically, Utica is feeling some type of way about her improv partner Olivia Lux winning last week's challenge with the role she wanted for herself, while both Denali and Rosé are left frustrated by the judges not placing them higher for their performances and runway looks. All three queens commit to making this week's challenge a much-needed win, but when RuPaul reveals it's time for this season's Rusical, some casting drama puts Denali in the danger zone for potential failure.

As almost always happens with these challenges, when the queens are made to choose their parts in "Social Media: The Unverified Rusical," a tense fight breaks out. And wouldn't you know — the three safe queens have their hearts set on the same two roles. After giving away the winning part last week, Utica refuses to allow Denali to take the Lady Tweets part, leaving Rosé and Denali to go head-to-head in an impromptu audition for the scene-stealing role of Foxy.

With both Denali and Rosé adamant they should have the part, the other queens force the two BFFs to audition against one another and let the group decide who deserves it. This is particularly dramatic given that Denali and Rosé have been shown to have one of the closest bonds of the season, consistently working together and even releasing Rosénali merch to immortalize their friendship.

Ever the musical theater queen, Rosé points out Foxy is partially inspired by her idol Barbra Streisand and wows the group with her vocals, leaving Denali with the Russian Bot role she really didn't want.

Although Denali has already made her mark by winning the "Phenomenon" performance and delivering what is already one of the most iconic lip syncs in Drag Race herstory, she sounds very defeated after not getting a good Rusical part, which is sure to have fans worried. Find out if Denali can make it through the week when Episode 8 of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 airs on Friday, Feb. 19, at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.