Don't say Tamisha Iman didn't warn you with her "Phenomenon" verse. The first look at the new episode of RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13 features a heated exchange — and to paraphrase the queen herself: "Tamisha. Iman. Is coming. For Muse!" It all goes down in the Werk Room in this RuPaul's Drag Race Season 13, Episode 5 clip, so get ready for some drama when the full episode drops on Friday, Jan. 29.

After three Drag Race episodes with no eliminations, Season 13 finally had its first casualty in Episode 4. Now, the competition is getting fiercer than ever as the remaining competitors wipe away departed queen Kahmora Hall's farewell lipstick message. Not one to hold her tongue, Kandy Muse wastes no time in re-emphasizing her opinion that Elliott (with 2 Ts) should have been in the bottom for the acting challenge. But the real drama kicks off when Kandy declares Symone is her biggest competition in the race. Of course, Symone is the clear frontrunner at this point with two challenge wins right off the bat, but Kandy's comment did not sit well with Tamisha.

"No, no, no. She's competition, but she ain't your biggest," Tamisha chimes in. The back-and-forth continues to escalate, leading up to Kandy declaring in her confessional: "If she don't shut the f*ck up, she's gonna find herself a new enemy."

Watch it all go down in the first look clip below.

The new episode isn't all drama, though. Following the Tamisha-Kandy squabble, RuPaul gives the queens a chance to goof off a bit in a particularly silly mini challenge. Dressed up as babies, the queens break it down to RuPaul's "Birthday Song" with some truly wild dance moves. Standouts include Rosé's somewhat unsettling baby costume and Gottmik's always-impeccable makeup skills. But it's Lala Ri who really steals the show.

After Ru declares Lala the winner, she reveals this week's challenge will be the Bag Ball, in which the queens will have to turn three looks inspired by bags. Every fan knows the Ball challenge is a huge make-it-or-break-it moment each season, and surprisingly, frontrunner Symone sounds a little shook, admitting she's not a seamstress.

There's even more to look forward to in Episode 5, because fan-favorite guest judge Nicole Byer is back again, fresh off of judging the Season 13 queens a couple weeks ago in Episode 3.

VH1

Get ready for some sickening looks and gag-worthy shade when RuPaul's Drag Race Season 15, Episode 5, "The Bag Ball," airs on Friday, Jan. 29, at 8 p.m. ET on VH1.