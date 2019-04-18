What do you get when you combine a wine bar, a hands-on science museum, and an Instagrammable amusement park into one? You get Rosé Mansion's interactive experience in NYC for summer 2019. Featuring 14 rooms of endless fun, a gift shop, and — of course — so much rosé, you're going to want to snag a ticket before you even get to the end of this article.

Rosé Mansion is an interactive wine-tasting experience going on its second year, and if you're in New York City this summer you absolutely wont want to miss it. According to a press release, Rosé Mansion guests will have the opportunity to learn about their favorite sweet wine, explore its 7,000 year history (and resurgence), and attend a traditional wine tasting where they can drink straight from the tank. Sound too good to be true? Don't worry, Rosé Mansion is very real and tickets are already on sale. Guests can snag tickets for $10 off if they purchase before April 21. After that, Happy Hour tickets will cost $35 and General Admission will cost $45. Happy Hour applies to any ticket bought before 5 p.m. on a weekday. Tickets include admission into Rosé Mansion, eight tasting samples of wine, Rosé Mansion, GoVino wine glass, Rosé Mansion's collectable enamel pin, entry to RoséLand at Rosé Mansion, and other fun surprises, according to the official event ticketing page.

The event launches June 1, 2019 on the second floor of the Manhattan Mall and is open to anyone 21 and older. Tickets will be on sale through September 30, but a spokesperson for Rosé Mansion tells Elite Daily that guests should stay tuned for additional dates.

Courtesy of James Coletta/Rosé Mansion

Those who attended Rosé Mansion's inaugural run in 2018 will notice some big changes, namely that the exhibits space is much bigger. This year, Rosé Mansion will double in size, taking over 34,000 square feet of space. With all that new space Rosé Mansion is introducing several new rooms and exhibits to the overall experience. Want to go back in time? One of the rooms, Cleopatra's Palace, takes guests back to Ancient Egypt to learn about Cleopatra's love for Brachetto wine (a type of red wine). When in the room, guests can lounge on thrones while they sip Brachetto, experience the scent of spices and oils from Ancient Egypt, and explore fabrics, art, and artifacts from the era. Looking for a party? The Celebration Room will feature glitter cannons, a giant cake, massive furniture, bright colors, firework imagery, and more party-like surprises, so attendees should be sure to have their phones at the ready to capture sweet boomerangs and pictures for the gram.

Courtesy of James Coletta/Rosé Mansion

Though all the rooms sound absolutely magical, my personal fave might be the Choose Your Own Adventure Sweet Wine room, where guests can follow a flowchart to find their own biological preferences for sweet or bitter flavors. At the end, guests will get a totally customized tasting sample depending on how they answered the questions on the flowchart.

When guests are finished with the exhibit space, they can head on over to RoséLand where they can purchase bottles or glasses of the pink wine, enjoy private cabanas and picnic areas, get snacks from Taco Dumbo, swing on chandelier swings, and have a blast in the photo booths. The visit can be commemorated by a visit to the gift shop and retail space.

Courtesy of James Coletta/Rosé Mansion

While Rosé Mansion is only open in New York City for the time being a spokesperson for Rosé Mansion tells Elite Daily that the exhibit plans to expand to other cities, so if you're outside of NYC and just dying to experience the fun, keep an eye out on the Rosé Mansion website for more details. So what are you waiting for? Go snag a ticket before this incredible, immersive experience sells out.