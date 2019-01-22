Possibly the biggest struggle of traveling nowadays is getting a good 'Gram. You might pin a bunch of pictures from your favorite influencers, and attempt to recreate the same poses and angles at the Eiffel Tower or Colosseum. You end up settling for what your best friend or significant other can capture on your camera, though, and saying, "That'll do." I mean, no offense to them — they're trying their very best and you appreciate it so much. You just wish that you could have a professional behind the lens. Ugh! Well, guess what? Roma Experience tour lets you hire an Instagram photographer for three hours during your day tour of Rome. I'm not even kidding you — you'll get all of that content that's #travelgoals.

Imagine this: You wake up, bright and early in the morning, and look outside your window. The sun in shining and you can see the Pantheon just a few blocks away. You put on your cutest and most comfortable outfit — a sundress with sneakers, or a pair of shorts with a blouse and hair scarf — and run down the stairs to the nearest café. You order a cappuccino before heading to your tour.

You get there, and people are just starting to arrive. Suddenly, someone with a camera introduces themselves, and you feel like a travel star. This professional follows you around for a little bit, taking photos of you with a Nutella croissant, and a penny that you delicately toss into the Trevi Fountain. In slow motion, this whole scene might be a little cheesy. Either way, though, it's a dream.

Truth is, you have no worries, because you're getting the best pictures of your travels and seeing everything in the city while you do it. The historic landmarks, artsy squares, and fresh pizzas — everything is right in front of your eyes and in your pictures. Now, snap back to reality real quick, and realize that you can actually hire a photographer for a day in Rome with Roma Experience.

What's the scoop on this Roma Experience tour?

Let's get right into it, shall we? This Roma Experience tour is all about getting you the 'Gram without much hassle or having experience with cameras. You don't need to have the best editing apps of the year dowloaded to your phone, or practice your poses ahead of time. Um, sounds like a dream to me!

Here's the scoop: The tour covers the highlights of the city in one day, taking you to the Colosseum, Sistine Chapel, and more. It costs 561 euros, which includes entrance fees and a private transfer from the city center to the Vatican. Then, you have the option to hire a professional photographer for three hours for an additional 309 euros.

The photographer will follow you around during that time, snapping away and documenting your favorite moments and memories. At the end of the day, you'll have seen everything and just have to wait for an email with all of your images inside. Simply book your spot on the Roma Experience website, and you'll be good to go.

Essentially, if you splurge a little bit, you can have an entire album of you — dancing in front of the Colosseum, candidly smiling on a bike in the middle of the city, ordering gelato at a quaint shop, or reacting to some of the biggest sights around the world for the very first time. Then, you can post those pictures on social media, and cherish them forever. It doesn't get much better than that.

What are some of the sights that are included on this tour?

This day tour of Rome includes the greatest sights you've been seeing on Instagram for ages. The tour starts at 9 a.m. every day, except for Sunday, and meets at the Colosseum. Walking shoes and a good night's sleep? Required.

You'll see the Trevi Fountain up close and personal, where you can toss a coin while making a wish like you're in a romantic comedy, and bask in the beauty of the Pantheon. Before heading to Vatican City, you'll also stop at Piazza Navona, which is one of my favorite spots in Rome. It's a quaint square filled with many Insta opportunities, so be ready to strike a pose and smile.

One final note: Lunch is not included in the tour, although you will take a short break to eat something around noon. Seeing all the sights takes around seven hours, and if you choose to hire a photographer, you'll have Insta-worthy photos of about half the tour. At each and every stop, you'll also see a bunch of famous pieces of artwork and architecture. Be sure to keep up with your guide to get the most of it all.

What are the perks of hiring a photographer when you travel?

Believe it or not, it can be difficult to get good pictures when you're traveling. After all, you're here to enjoy and experience everything. And let's be honest: Is holding a camera and a cone of gelato even possible? Probably not.

So, that's where a photographer comes in. For some of us, that's our best friend or significant other who came along for the ride. They tend to know our best angles or preferences when it comes to lighting and backdrops. But, it could also be a professional — someone who's trained to work the lens, knows how to set up the best content, and makes sure that your travels look like straight #goals, every single time.

The idea of someone else taking pictures for you and of you when you're traveling may lift some worries off of your shoulders. The perks are endless, if you ask me. Now, what are you waiting for?