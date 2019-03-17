March is halfway over, which means winter has run its course and spring is almost here. There's no better way to celebrate the coming of warmer weather and bright blooms than to stock up on treats celebrating the first big holiday of the season: Easter. This new Reese's Puffs Bunnies cereal for Easter 2019 will have you swapping out the standard, round puffs for these adorably festive bunnies in no time.

Spotted by @snackgator on Instagram on March 11, the festive cereal looks like it's currently available on store shelves for a spring treat. Elite Daily reached out to General Mills for further information regarding the cereal, but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Reese's Puffs Bunnies Cereal comes with the chocolate-infused peanut butter goodness fans already know and love, but incorporates a festive shape to get cereal-lovers in the mood for spring. Like regular Reese's Puffs, the cereal is made with real Reese's peanut butter and Hershey's cocoa and comes in an iconic orange box with yellow lettering. The big difference between the spring edition bunnies cereal and regular Reese's Puffs is the unique bunny shape fans will get with the new boxes. What's not to love about that? Whether you're celebrating Easter, the coming of spring, or just love bunnies, you'll want to get your hands on a box ASAP. You can find the bunny-shaped goodness at Walmart for just under $4 because everyone knows cereal tastes better when it comes in fun shapes. It's also listed online at Target, but currently sold out as of publication. SnackGator found theirs at Kroger, per the post, so you should definitely look around the cereal aisle during your next shopping trip.

The snack-related Instagram account @snackgator shared a photo of the bright, bunny-filled cereal box, in case you needed further convincing.

If the bunny cereal sounds familiar, it's because it has been available in stores before. In 2017, the bunnies hit shelves in sightly different packaging — mostly yellow with a little bit of green — but similar shapes. A blog post shared on the cereal news blog Cerealously back during the cereal's 2017 release noted that Reese's Puffs Bunnies weren't just more adorable than the standard cereal, they were actually tastier too. According to the post, "the many nooks and crannies of these crunchy bunnies—from the folds of their ears to the pits of their paws—allow for more delicious peanut butter powder to adhere and stick to each piece." I don't know about you, but I'm sold.

Reese's Puffs Bunnies cereal is just one Easter-themed treat hitting shelves this year courtesy of Reese's. If you prefer something less breakfast oriented and more dessert adjacent, you'll want to grab a package of Reese’s Eggs Stuffed With Reese’s Pieces for double the peanut butter and chocolate. The chocolate egg shells are filled with crunchy peanut butter and chocolate Reese's Pieces candy, meaning each bite contains a heavenly mixture of smooth, crunchy, and creamy sweetness for the most hardcore Reese's fans.

For something a little more simple, Reese's is also offering classic milk chocolate eggs and white chocolate eggs for Easter, both of which contain creamy Reese's peanut butter. Fans can also buy Reese's Pieces Peanut Butter Pastel Eggs made with a crunchy chocolate shell and filled with smooth peanut butter.

If your Easter plans didn't include Reese's Puffs Bunnies Cereal or other treats from Reese's festive spring and Easter-themed snack line, they probably do now. Bon appétit!