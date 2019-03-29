This Puma x Barbie Collaboration Is An Epic '90s Throwback
Collaborations involving children's toys or classic food products or beloved television shows can sometimes go very, very wrong and feel overly cheesy. This Puma x Barbie collaboration is not one of them. It's legitimately cute — like, every piece is ace — and doesn't feel in the least bit infantile or cringe-y. It's a well-curated selection of '90s-inspired athletic wear and sneakers that you'll be excited to wear to the gym or wherever — and I'm not just saying that as a former Barbie nerd.
I was that girl with the full Barbie kitchen, complete with a stove that would let you flip plastic pancakes on top with the help of a negative magnetic field. I had Dr. Barbie and all the interior makings of a doctor's office, and I even had a pink convertible car for my rich Dr. Barbie to drive. While I didn't own a giant pink house, I did have a working hot tub and a mermaid Barbie that lived in it. I was obsessed with the plastic dolls as a kid, to say the least, so this collaboration naturally holds a special nostalgia-fueled place in my heart. The fact that it's actually really rad and not in the least bit tacky is a welcome cherry on top.
Launching Friday, March 29, the collection celebrates 60 years of Barbie's existence. Comprising leggings, a track jacket, a top, and some eye-popping sneakers, it's a full head-to-toe look bursting with pops of bubblegum pink (would you expect anything else?).
The jacket is black and accentuated by pink arm stripes and aqua piping — a palette that screams '90s. The Barbie logo stamped onto the right arm of the jacket is the only indication that it was created in collaboration with the doll — it otherwise totally looks like something you'd see in Puma's regular line.
The leggings follow suit, also featuring aqua piping and pink details, while the top, which is pink and features a white grid pattern, brings a complementary print into the mix. Together, the pieces complete an envy-inducing collection of workout gear, but the pièce de résistance (or pièces, I should say) is definitely the sneaker.
One look at it and images of a jazzercise class might come to mind. It's throwback in appearance through and through and fits in with the current dad sneaker trend in its own unique way. Grounded by a chunky white tread, the heel of which has a pink and aqua stripe rippling through it, it's definitely got that so-nerdy-it's-cool vibe. A predominantly pink upper sits atop the tread, featuring both silky and printed textiles. White laces and a two-tone tongue make the shoe even more dynamic, while thick accents of golden yellow complete the punchy style. It's a shoe that will definitely turn heads on the street, which might allow passersby to get a glance of the old school Barbie logo on each of the shoes' heels.
Told you the collection was legitimately good — now go ahead and rep your favorite childhood toy in style.