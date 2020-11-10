Plant-based meat has been all the rage for a couple years now. Remember all that Impossible Whopper hype? Well, as 2020 comes to a close, Pizza Hut is getting in on the "meat-free meat" action. The chain is launching two new pizzas with a Beyond Meat Italian sausage topping as a meat-free alternative to the chain's popular slices. To get a preview of what you can expect with the plant-based option, check out this Pizza Hut Beyond Italian Sausage review.

In partnership with Beyond Meat, Pizza Hut launched two new Beyond Pan Pizzas nationwide on Tuesday, Nov. 10. The Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and the Great Beyond Pizza both start with a cheese pizza base (so it's not vegan) and come with Beyond Italian Sausage, which features the taste of Pizza Hut's popular Italian pork sausage but is instead made of high quality plant-based ingredients. You'll find a mix of Italian herbs and spices, including onion and paprika, in the Beyond Italian Sausage.

Elite Daily editor Collette Reitz had a chance to preview the Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza to see how it fares to an OG sausage slice. According to Reitz, the new meat-free alternative tastes very similar to actual Italian sausage, thanks to use of seasonings also found in Italian sausage, like fennel, garlic, and paprika. The plant-based option even has the look and feel of hand-pinched Italian sausage, similar to something you'd find in a pizzeria.

It's also served up on Pizza Hut's Original Pan crust, which the brand describes as having a "crispy, golden outside" that's "chewy in the middle." All in all, she says the plant-based sausage wasn't far off from what you'd expect on a classic slice — and you might even prefer it over its meat counterpart.

Courtesy of Pizza Hut

The Great Beyond Pizza comes with Beyond Italian Sausage as well as fresh veggie toppings, including tomatoes, sliced red onions, and banana peppers. Pricing will vary by location for both pizzas. It's also easy to customize your pies to fit your preferences. Both Beyond Pizzas are available on Original Stuffed Crust (for an extra fee), Hand-Tossed, and Thin 'N Crispy crusts. You can also add extra toppings to your pizza for an extra cost.

The Beyond Italian Sausage Pizza and Great Beyond Pizza are available for a limited time while supplies last at nationwide Pizza Hut restaurants. You can also order your pizzas through contactless delivery, carryout, and curbside pickup, as well as at participating Pizza Hut Express locations. To find a location near, simply head to Pizza Hut's store locator.

